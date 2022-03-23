Rinna — as she has lovingly come to be known on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills — got her start in TV commercials and music videos as a teen, before hitting the big time in the 1990s by starring in the iconic soap operas Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.

And if the ’90s were defined by her acting escapades, then it was the 2000s where we really witnessed the making of the multitalented entrepreneur she is today.

By 2002, Lisa — a mother of two at this point — had transitioned into hosting with a spot on Soap Talk, before officially making her first foray into the world of reality TV in 2006 on Dancing With the Stars. A year later in 2007, she pivoted from screens to the Broadway stage, starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago, alongside her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

And she finally entered RHOBH in 2014 with a bang. Not only did Lisa earn the show its highest ratings in three years, but her pot-stirring persona became essential viewing, spawning countless memes and iconic quotes. It's proof that, despite getting her big break from portraying other people, being herself is what Lisa Rinna does best.