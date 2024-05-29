Glen Powell Recalled Being Sent To An Empty Theater To Watch Tom Cruise’s Six-Hour “Film School” Explaining Everything He’s Ever Learned About Moviemaking

“The funniest part is on flying… He would literally go, ‘OK, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.’”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Working on Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell accumulated some pretty incredible Tom Cruise stories. And now, in a new interview with GQ UK, we’re getting to hear some of them.

Glen Powell at an event, wearing a dark blazer over a button-up shirt, posing in front of a backdrop with text including &quot;Netflix&quot; and &quot;Screen Actors Guild Awards.&quot;
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Firstly, it’s thanks to Tom that Glen was in Top Gun: Maverick at all. For context, he initially auditioned for the part of Rooster but lost out to Miles Teller. However, Tom — who starred in and produced the 2022 sequel — liked Glen so much that he decided to find another part for him, which is how he wound up playing Hangman.

Closeup of Glen Powell and Tom Cruise
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

After missing out on Rooster, Glen was initially reluctant to accept the part of Hangman because he had reservations about the character’s overall purpose in the story. But once again, Tom stepped in, heard him out, and ultimately had the script changed to better suit what Glen had in mind.

Now, talking about Tom with GQ, Glen was filled with praise for his costar-turned-mentor, saying: “Tom’s a listener. He listens to the crew members, he listens to his collaborators, and he hears people.”

Tom Cruise on a red carpet, wearing a black suit and black shirt, smiling and looking slightly to the right
Don Arnold / WireImage

Though it didn’t come out until 2022 due to COVID-19 delays, Top Gun: Maverick started shooting in 2018. And later, when the cast was called in for reshoots in the UK, Glen had become close enough with Tom that he was able to hitch a ride back to London with Maverick himself.

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell smiling on the red carpet, both wearing tuxedos with bow ties
Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

But, of course, Tom is widely known for his love of stunts — and this journey was no exception. While flying them back from the reshoots, Glen recalled that Tom pranked him by pretending to lose control of their helicopter.

Tom Cruise smiles while wearing a black tuxedo and bow tie at an event
Joseph Okpako / WireImage

“Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London,” Glen recalled of their frightening journey from Pinewood Studios to the capital city. “I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’”

Notably, Glen also has a pilot’s license, which he obtained in 2021 after Tom bought him flying lessons as a Christmas present — and that’s not the only thing the Mission: Impossible star has gifted him.

Glen Powell in a blue suit and Tom Cruise in a black suit pose and smile for photos on a red carpet at an event
Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

Glen revealed that Tom once sent him alone to an empty theater in LA to watch a six-hour “film school” video that he’d put together himself. In the profile, GQ reports that Tom speaks directly to the camera during the footage, “breaking down everything he’s learned about filmmaking over the years.”

Tom Cruise speaks into a microphone while sitting in a chair, gesturing with his hand, during a public event
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

“He said, ‘This is just for my friends,’” Glen recalled, noting that the footage will probably never be seen by the public. “[In the video, Tom] is like: ‘Do we all agree that this is what a camera is? This is the difference between a film camera and a digital camera…’”


“The funniest part is on flying,” he continued. “It was like he put together this entire flight school. So he would literally go, ‘OK, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.’”

Away from the absurdity of it all, Glen made it clear that he deeply appreciates his friendship with Tom, saying that movies are their shared “love language.”

Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm stand together in formal attire at a red carpet event
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

“The one thing I feel we’re kindred spirits in is he’s obsessed with movies,” he said, remembering their time together on Top Gun: Maverick. “I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision.”

So, between all that and the infamous coconut cakes, Tom certainly remains Hollywood’s most generous (and mysterious) superstar. You can read Glen’s full GQ UK cover interview here.

