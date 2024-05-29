Glen Powell Recalled Being Sent To An Empty Theater To Watch Tom Cruise’s Six-Hour “Film School” Explaining Everything He’s Ever Learned About Moviemaking

Firstly, it’s thanks to Tom that Glen was in Top Gun: Maverick at all. For context, he initially auditioned for the part of Rooster but lost out to Miles Teller. However, Tom — who starred in and produced the 2022 sequel — liked Glen so much that he decided to find another part for him, which is how he wound up playing Hangman.
Now, talking about Tom with GQ, Glen was filled with praise for his costar-turned-mentor, saying: “Tom’s a listener. He listens to the crew members, he listens to his collaborators, and he hears people.”
Though it didn’t come out until 2022 due to COVID-19 delays, Top Gun: Maverick started shooting in 2018. And later, when the cast was called in for reshoots in the UK, Glen had become close enough with Tom that he was able to hitch a ride back to London with Maverick himself.
But, of course, Tom is widely known for his love of stunts — and this journey was no exception. While flying them back from the reshoots, Glen recalled that Tom pranked him by pretending to lose control of their helicopter.
Notably, Glen also has a pilot’s license, which he obtained in 2021 after Tom bought him flying lessons as a Christmas present — and that’s not the only thing the Mission: Impossible star has gifted him.
Glen revealed that Tom once sent him alone to an empty theater in LA to watch a six-hour “film school” video that he’d put together himself. In the profile, GQ reports that Tom speaks directly to the camera during the footage, “breaking down everything he’s learned about filmmaking over the years.”
Away from the absurdity of it all, Glen made it clear that he deeply appreciates his friendship with Tom, saying that movies are their shared “love language.”