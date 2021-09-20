 Skip To Content
The Emmy Awards Failed To Award Any Actors Of Color In Its 12 Main Categories And It’s Sparked A Huge Debate About “Performative Diversity” And White Privilege

Sunday night's Emmy ceremony was led by a racially diverse lineup of hosts and presenters, but despite performers of color making up nearly half of the nominations, white actors swept the 12 major acting categories.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 20, 2021, at 11:29 a.m. ET

No actors of color were awarded major trophies during last night’s 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony, despite the most racially diverse field of nominees in its history.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Viewers were left disappointed — but perhaps not surprised — after white actors swept all 12 lead and supporting acting categories in Sunday’s ceremony, with shows like The Crown and Ted Lasso dominating across the board.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

This comes after performers of color made up 44% of the spots in the acting nominations for the very first time in Emmy history, seemingly marking a gradual but steady increase in diversity.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

But sadly, the Television Academy failed to capitalize on its historic list of nominees, with strong contenders like Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, SNL’s Bowen Yang, and the late Michael K. Williams all ultimately losing out.

Rich Fury / Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic

And despite history-making wins for Black artists like RuPaul and Michaela Coel, the night was elsewhere filled with near misses for both performers of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Category frontrunner Mj Rodriguez was expected to make history as the first-ever transgender performer to win a trophy for leading female actor for her role in the final season of Pose, but she ultimately lost out to The Crown’s Olivia Colman.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

And so with this year’s field of nominees offering such promise, viewers swiftly began questioning why the Emmys only went as far as to reflect inclusivity in their nods, but not the night’s major winners.

hugh bearymore @hughbearymore

The #Emmys really said representation but only the nominees. #EmmysSoWhite

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hughbearymore

And after being slammed for “fake diversity” in previous years, it was evident to viewers that the producers went to great lengths to keep the live ceremony diverse — with Cedric the Entertainer taking on the main hosting job, DJ Reggie Watts spinning tracks by the likes of Notorious B.I.G. and Run DMC, and an array of racially diverse presenters.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Although, just like the list of nominees, the Emmy Awards' efforts to promote inclusivity on the night felt to many like an empty gesture, in light of its failure to actually celebrate and acknowledge people of color in its winners.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Attempting to increase diversity by having POC as host and 90% of the presenters, but only giving awards to white folks isn’t a great look for the #Emmys,” someone wrote on Twitter, calling out the surface-deep nature of the Emmys’ inclusivity. “The old ‘let’s try to fix our diversity problem without challenging the power structure’ trick.”

Christian Dashiell @DashTheTweeter

Gotta say. Attempting to increase diversity by having POC as host and 90% of the presenters, but only giving awards to white folks isn’t a great look for the #Emmys. The old “let’s try to fix our diversity problem without challenging the power structure” trick.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DashTheTweeter

“What bothers me the most are the people stating that we should be happy with the host and so many characters and shows being diverse. But if they're not winning and they are GOOD SHOWS THAT SHOULD what's the point,” another added. “It's all performative.”

It's My Birth Month! 97 DAYS TIL XMAS @NatashaNicholes

And what bothers me the most are the people stating that we should be happy with the host and so many characters and shows being diverse. But if they're not winning and they are GOOD SHOWS THAT SHOULD what's the point? It's all performative. #Emmys

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NatashaNicholes

And the seemingly hollow attempts at diversity throughout the night’s proceedings did not go unnoticed by viewers, with many in agreement that the Emmys' efforts of inclusivity felt “performative.”

JL @jldc711

The Emmy’s inclusion is simply PERFORMATIVE.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jldc711

“So, despite some PHENOMENAL nominees, the emmys basically used black people and poc as window dressing/the help and gave all of the awards to white people,” someone wrote. “DEEP SIGH…just like that juneteenth holiday, it’s all performative, not substantive!”

Canaan Kolade Jerome @_Kolade_

so, despite some PHENOMENAL nominees, the emmys basically used black people and poc as window dressing/the help and gave all of the awards to white people. *DEEP SIGH*…just like that juneteenth holiday, it’s all performative, not substantive! #EmmysSoWhite

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @_Kolade_

Another added that the Academy’s failure to honor people of color with the major awards only serves to reinforce the need for award shows that celebrate Black artists, writing: “I want to thank the Emmys for making it very very very very clear that despite all the sparkly performative diversity, Black awards shows are still very much needed.”

theBlaakRthefilmmaker @BlaakRichardson

I want to thank the Emmys for making it very very very very clear that despite all the sparkly performative diversity, Black awards shows are still very much needed. Especially in the Uk apparently 😳😳😳😳😳 🤷🏽‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BlaakRichardson

But perhaps the most recurring response to the Emmys' failure to celebrate performers of color was a sense of frustration and tiredness with an industry that consistently fails to learn and take action when hit with criticism over its lack of diversity.

E. Alex Jung @e_alexjung

the emmys, predictably, chose white comfort

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @e_alexjung

In recent years, the entertainment industry's most prestigious award shows, including the Emmys and Oscars, have been repeatedly called out for failing to credit and reward actors of color, with the backlash resulting in hashtags like #EmmysSoWhite.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“So we’re back to — and always will be — #EmmysSoWhite,” tweeted Preston Mitchum, the director of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project.

Preston Mitchum, he/him @PrestonMitchum

So we’re back to — and always will be — #EmmysSoWhite.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PrestonMitchum

Many fans expressed their frustration with the industry's apparent failure to learn from criticism, suggesting that the system in place has always been rooted in “promoting white supremacy.”

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“Again, Black folks aren't winning white awards; At this point why do we keep thinking they are not going to be racist 'this year'? We put faith in a system that has ALWAYS been about promoting white supremacy,” they wrote. “Fool me once... Fool me 72 times…”

BlackVoice4u @BlackVoice4u

Again, Black folks aren't winning white awards; At this point why do we keep thinking they are not going to be racist "this year"? We put faith in a system that has ALWAYS been about promoting white supremacy Fool me once... Fool me 72 times... #Emmys https://t.co/wZXA6kxg4L

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BlackVoice4u

“#Emmys do this every year: Nominate a diverse selection of our faves, only to give them to the same white actors and/or stories,” agreed another viewer. “Middle-aged white folks in conflict or British period pieces will win over nuanced, multi-dimensional plots involving characters of color.”

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens

#Emmys do this every year: Nominate a diverse selection of our faves, only to give them to the same white actors and/or stories. Middle-aged white folks in conflict or British period pieces will win over nuanced, multi-dimensional plots involving characters of color.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MrErnestOwens

And the sentiment that the Academy should start tackling diversity from the inside out, swapping caution and familiarity for progression and action, was subtly echoed by one of the night's biggest winners, Michaela Coel.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable,” she said during her acceptance speech for Oustanding Writing for a Limited Series. “I dare you.”

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

