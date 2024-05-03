Drew Barrymore Accidentally Left A “Sex List” Containing “Full Names” At Danny DeVito’s House, And There’s A Lesson To Be Learned Here

Drew Barrymore just recalled an awkward slip-up involving Danny DeVito and a list of people she’s had sex with.
During Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor and her cohost, Ross Mathews, were joined by CBS Mornings’ Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss some hot topics — including a story about “sex lists.”
The panel debated an article from the Independent, which was all about the trend of millennial women using their phones to keep “a list of names detailing everyone you’ve ever slept with.”
Drew said she was “excited” to discuss the “spicy” subject and wasted no time before offering up her own experience — telling the story of how her very own “sex list” was once accidentally misplaced.
“I made a list. It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything. I left it at someone’s house,” she said, before revealing that person was none other than Danny DeVito.
Drew confessed that the single-page list contained the “full names” of people she’d had sex with, but no more context than that — though for what it’s worth, it sounds like Danny never laid eyes on the information.
“I did admit to him,” Drew told her cohosts, referring to a previous episode of her talk show where she came clean to Danny on camera. “He came on the show, and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house.’”
During Danny’s 2022 appearance on the show, he confirmed — much to Drew’s relief — that he “never came across it.”