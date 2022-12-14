Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”

Ellen Durney
If there’s one thing we know about Drake, it’s that he’s not one to hold back when it comes to romantic gestures.

From awkwardly professing his undying love to Rihanna on stage at the VMAs in 2016 to gifting Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 necklace, for better or for worse, Drake’s attitude has always been “go big or go home.”

But now, it looks like his latest move has left fans a little divided.

On Tuesday, luxury jewelry designer Alex Moss posted a video unveiling a new custom necklace commissioned by Drake.

The glittering piece, aptly titled “Previous Engagements,” comprises 42 diamonds that represent each time the rapper got close to proposing, totaling 351.38 carats.

Described in the video as a “monumental art piece,” Alex told TMZ that the necklace took 14 months to complete. He did not disclose the price, although fans in the comments section speculated that it could be worth upwards of $4 million.

Drake is yet to post about the necklace himself, though it is believed that he wore it in public for the first time last weekend at a concert in Atlanta.

And while the self-proclaimed “Certified Lover Boy” has never shied away from embracing his tumultuous love life, the meaning of the necklace has left fans a little divided, with hundreds of Twitter users calling out the “strange” gesture.

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Strange behavior https://t.co/dp6NaskdLE

“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude,” one user tweeted in response to the video, echoed by other fans calling him “corny.”

Graham Shein @GrahamShein

imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude https://t.co/i3sOkNhFXG

Felicity ♥️ getting better arc @PhantomPiece16

hes such a corny individual. like hes the perfect example of corny https://t.co/pzkhJR0A0W

“Another day proving how much of a weirdo he is,” someone else added.

DG @thatsd__

Another day proving how much of a weirdo he is https://t.co/zr9bENLAMP

Another person even quipped that the necklace concept sounds like a joke that someone would make up about Drake, writing that he’s become a “full self-parody.”

Someone else wrote that the most “disturbing” thing about the necklace was its name.

Kenny Keil @kennykeil

the most disturbing thing about the drake necklace is that he named it. if your jewelry has its own album title your taxes are too low

Of course, one of the main topics of discussion was the sheer amount of times he’d thought about proposing, with plenty of fans pointing out that at 36 years old, it’s quite an achievement to have considered marriage upwards of 40 times.

“Wanting to propose 42 times is wild,” someone wrote, while another person expressed shock that he'd even kept count.

senia che 🎨 @drawntosenia

Wanting to propose 42 times is wild. https://t.co/hqL1PWH3Cm

DAMN. @panglossianyana

He needs to leave women alone at this point. WHY IS HE KEEPING COUNT https://t.co/cN8uDe4TUd

“42 times??? in 36 years???? maybe love not for everyone,” another user echoed.

Iyosias @whitest_injera

42 times??? in 36 years???? maybe love not for everyone https://t.co/M6eJxToMnL

And while the price remains unknown, others pointed out the obvious, stating that there could be better — and more affordable — ways for Drake to process his lost loves.

“A therapist is much cheaper,” someone joked.

Yams Cooking Yams⚜️ @LiviSymone

A therapist is much cheaper https://t.co/LGqUJWS38K

“men will spend untold amount of money while the majority of ppl are in poverty for the layers of disfunction and inner turmoil this is instead of therapy,” one person tweeted.

luli 🦭🪷 @luligarciakelly

men will spend untold amount of money while the majority of ppl are in poverty for the layers of disfunction and inner turmoil this is instead of therapy https://t.co/ksDR78ujJ4

Reflecting on the meaning of the necklace, plenty of people ultimately cringed at the way it reinforced Drake’s “indestructible reputation,” with one fan writing that his “act” about struggling to find love is getting “annoying.”

𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐞 @J0SESHUTUP

this “i’m a certified lover boy i love nobody &amp; nobody loves me i’m a player” act is annoying, you’re 36 years old https://t.co/PNB9e4cLAD

