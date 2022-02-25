With just two days to go before the final episode of Euphoria's second season, Dominic Fike is discussing one of the show's biggest unsolved mysteries — who is Nate’s missing sibling?
Sitting down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last night, Dominic was quizzed on some viral fan theories, including whether his character, Elliot, could in fact be Nate’s long-lost brother.
In case you’re not up to date with the investigation, here’s where this theory started and why it has Euphoria fans obsessed.
You might remember that way back in Season 1, we saw a photograph of the Jacobs family hanging on the wall in their home. In the picture, we see a younger version of Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate, as well as his older brother Aaron, their parents, and one extra brother, who isn’t seen or mentioned.
At the time, fans assumed that the third brother might be accounted for later in the first season, but as Season 1 came to a close, the mystery remained unsolved.
Many viewers eventually came to the conclusion that the extra bro might have been a simple production error. However, the same family photograph reappeared in Season 4, Episode 4, confirming that it wasn’t just an oversight.
Now, with only one episode of Season 2 left to go, none of our questions have been answered and fans have been left with no choice but to run wild with speculation.
So, if you’ve been engaging with the guesswork, you’ll know that there are a couple of pretty viable theories. For instance, the most popular explanation is that the missing bro is Fezco’s adopted brother, Ashtray, who bears a striking resemblance to the kid in the photograph.
Another slightly more far-fetched theory is that perhaps Nate — being the violent person that he is — actually killed his younger sibling, which could also explain why Cal called him his “biggest disappointment” as he left the house in Episode 4.
Then, when Dominic’s character, Elliot, joined the gang at the start of Season 2, fans couldn’t help but attempt to connect the dots, concluding that maybe he could be the missing brother we’ve been waiting for.
And it sounds like the cast is just as invested as we are, with Dominic revealing that he’s been joining in on the investigation himself.
“I’m not even gonna lie — I saw this one online,” he said when Jimmy asked if Elliot might be Nate’s estranged brother.
“I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads,” he explained. “And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’”
Dominic then said that he nearly called up Jacob, who plays Nate, to ask if he knew anything. But it sounds like he probably wouldn't have been that much help either.
Speaking about the identity of his character’s long-lost brother at the end of Season 1, Jacob said: “We haven’t seen him. I don’t know where he went. I have no idea.”
“I had the same questions when I got to work,” he joked at the time. “I was like, ‘You do realize that there’s a different child in this picture?’ And everyone just didn’t really say anything. I don’t know.”
However, one fan theory that Dominic seemed a little more certain about was the possibility that Elliot is just a figment of Rue’s imagination, and doesn’t actually exist.
When Jimmy posited this suspicion, Dominic quickly laughed it off, responding: “You wish.”
And speaking of wishful thinking, the actor also gave his thoughts on fans’ speculation that Tom Holland could be set to appear in Sunday’s finale.
Much to our disappointment, Dominic didn’t have a whole lot to say about that particular theory. But, he did have plenty of kind words to say about the Spider-Man actor, who apparently became a regular on the Euphoria set while visiting his girlfriend, Zendaya, who stars as Rue.
“I knew I was gonna hear Tom’s name,” Dominic quipped, going on to reveal that he was surprised by how cool the Uncharted actor was.
“What I can tell you is that Tom is a surprisingly nice guy for being Spider-Man. You know, because you assume, as Spider-Man, you can do whatever you want. You can walk into any room and just point at someone’s girlfriend,” he said, before backtracking to avoid confusion.
“He doesn’t do that. He points at his girlfriend and kisses her on the mouth,” he quickly added.
Of course, we don’t have long to wait until we’ll find out whether we get a cameo from Tom, or if we’ll learn the identity of Nate’s brother. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get both, and Tom will join the cast as a Jacobs sibling? Here’s to hoping.
But if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that we can expect to see Dominic on our screens for a little longer.
The actor was quick to confirm that — at least for now — Elliot isn’t going anywhere, telling Jimmy that he’s “absolutely” coming back for Season 3. We’re already excited!
