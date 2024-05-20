Demi Moore Opened Up About The “Vulnerability And Rawness” Of Shooting Full-Frontal Nudity With Margaret Qualley For Their Forthcoming Horror Movie, “The Substance”

Marking her first movie role in over two years, Demi is gearing up for a significant comeback with The Substance.
Though there isn’t a full trailer yet, The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, is described as a body horror with a feminist angle. Exploring themes of toxic masculinity and beauty standards, the film centers around a drug — called the Substance — which vows to turn people into a “better version” of themselves.
Throughout the film, Elisabeth and her “better” self must grapple with their new dynamic, resulting in some seriously violent and explicit scenes that involve both Demi and Margaret being fully naked on camera.
The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday and received the longest standing ovation of the event so far, with a whopping 13 minutes of cheering and applause.
So, after a very successful reception, Demi reflected on accepting a certain “level of vulnerability and rawness” regarding her own body in the film — which has been described as a “shocker.”
Though Margaret was not present at the press conference, Demi still paid tribute to her costar, saying: “I had someone who was a great partner who I felt very safe with.”
As well as pushing her out of her comfort zone, Demi said the film’s explicit nude scenes — which apparently include her and Margaret “having a naked, no-holds-barred bloody fight,” as well as an earlier scene in which the pair study their naked bodies — were “necessary to tell this story.”
The lucky few who watched the film’s premiere on Sunday have wasted no time declaring that the Demi Moore renaissance is upon us — and with that, we’re certainly tuned in for the ride.