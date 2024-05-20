Demi Moore Opened Up About The “Vulnerability And Rawness” Of Shooting Full-Frontal Nudity With Margaret Qualley For Their Forthcoming Horror Movie, “The Substance”

On Sunday, The Substance earned a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes — the longest of this year's film festival so far.

Demi Moore is back, and she’s baring it all.

Marking her first movie role in over two years, Demi is gearing up for a significant comeback with The Substance.

Though there isn’t a full trailer yet, The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, is described as a body horror with a feminist angle. Exploring themes of toxic masculinity and beauty standards, the film centers around a drug — called the Substance — which vows to turn people into a “better version” of themselves.

Demi stars as an acclaimed Hollywood star turned TV host named Elisabeth Sparkle. After being shunned for her age, she decides to take the Substance to spawn a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

Throughout the film, Elisabeth and her “better” self must grapple with their new dynamic, resulting in some seriously violent and explicit scenes that involve both Demi and Margaret being fully naked on camera.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday and received the longest standing ovation of the event so far, with a whopping 13 minutes of cheering and applause.

So, after a very successful reception, Demi reflected on accepting a certain “level of vulnerability and rawness” regarding her own body in the film — which has been described as a “shocker.”

“Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story,” the 61-year-old said at a press conference this morning. “And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish.”

Though Margaret was not present at the press conference, Demi still paid tribute to her costar, saying: “I had someone who was a great partner who I felt very safe with.”

“We obviously were quite close — naked — and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were,” she said. “But ultimately, it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust.”

As well as pushing her out of her comfort zone, Demi said the film’s explicit nude scenes — which apparently include her and Margaret “having a naked, no-holds-barred bloody fight,” as well as an earlier scene in which the pair study their naked bodies — were “necessary to tell this story.”

“I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone, the opportunity to make a better person and actor,” she said. “This touched on so many themes that we all face: We seek validation and belonging. By doing [the movie], it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.”


She continued: “Through the process of the film, I think I came out with greater acceptance of myself than I am.”

The lucky few who watched the film’s premiere on Sunday have wasted no time declaring that the Demi Moore renaissance is upon us — and with that, we’re certainly tuned in for the ride.

You can watch the first official clip of The Substance here.

