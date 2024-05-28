Chris Pratt Recalled Blowing Through His First Big Acting Paycheck Of $75,000 Because He “Never Had Any Money Growing Up”

“That was just a crazy amount of money to me… I never could have possibly imagined making that amount of money, and it went very quickly.”

Chris Pratt is reflecting on his first big acting paycheck and the mistakes that came with it.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning last week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was asked to share the moment he truly felt he’d “made it” as an actor, prompting him to list off a few “small incremental steps” in his Hollywood journey.

“My perspective has shifted over time,” he began. “The first time I made it, I was in a commercial, and my friends from my hometown were gathering around the TV like, ‘Dude, we saw you in that Carl's Jr. commercial. You made it.’ … And then it was, the biggest one was, you know, there’s getting your SAG card.”

But above all, Chris said his biggest achievement was when his earnings from the TV drama Everwood enabled him to buy his mom a house in the mid 2000s.

“That's when I felt like I made it,” he said.

And while he was fortunate to make such a big purchase in his 20s, Chris made it clear that he wasn’t always so good at managing his finances.

“The first paycheck I got, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got…was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000,” he said.

Under the impression that he’d “never run out of money,” Chris promptly quit his waiting job and went on expensive trips to Hawaii and Australia — only to realize two months later that his funds were all gone.

“I traveled the world. I was like, ‘Well, I'm gonna probably invest, I'm probably gonna get a yacht.’ I didn't know how, that was just a crazy amount of money to me,” he said. “I never could have possibly imagined making that amount of money, and it went very quickly.”

For a bit of context about Chris’s rise to fame: He was living full-time in a van in Maui when he was discovered by actor Rae Dawn Chong, who noticed him while he was waiting tables at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

After their chance meeting, Rae Dawn cast Chris in her directorial debut, Cursed Part 3, which launched his acting career in 2000.


“The moment she told me she was bringing me to LA, I knew,” Chris recalled of the life-changing moment during an interview in 2014. “I was like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with the rest of my life.’”

Because he came from pretty humble beginnings, Chris said during his recent interview that he was never taught how to manage money, which became an issue as his acting career began taking off.

“Slowly your life gets a little bigger, and it costs a little bit more money, and then you know, because also we never had any money growing up. No one ever taught me financial literacy. I didn’t know what to do with money,” he said. “It was like, it would come in, I would spend it, you know what I mean?”

So, after making mistakes with his first big paychecks, Chris said he eventually developed “a financial literacy plan” to ensure security for the future.

“It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, ‘Alright, I gotta get wise about this.’” he said. “I have to think about what am I gonna do. How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I’ll still be okay? My family will be okay, so kind of coming up with a financial literacy plan, you know, later in my life was sort of one of the steps of me growing up.”

You can watch Chris's interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning here.

