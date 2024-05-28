Chris Pratt Recalled Blowing Through His First Big Acting Paycheck Of $75,000 Because He “Never Had Any Money Growing Up”

But above all, Chris said his biggest achievement was when his earnings from the TV drama Everwood enabled him to buy his mom a house in the mid 2000s.
And while he was fortunate to make such a big purchase in his 20s, Chris made it clear that he wasn’t always so good at managing his finances.
“The first paycheck I got, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got…was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000,” he said.
Under the impression that he’d “never run out of money,” Chris promptly quit his waiting job and went on expensive trips to Hawaii and Australia — only to realize two months later that his funds were all gone.
For a bit of context about Chris’s rise to fame: He was living full-time in a van in Maui when he was discovered by actor Rae Dawn Chong, who noticed him while he was waiting tables at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Because he came from pretty humble beginnings, Chris said during his recent interview that he was never taught how to manage money, which became an issue as his acting career began taking off.
So, after making mistakes with his first big paychecks, Chris said he eventually developed “a financial literacy plan” to ensure security for the future.