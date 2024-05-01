Chris Hemsworth Said His “Parody” Performance Was To Blame For The Disappointment Of “Thor: Love And Thunder” After Previously Admitting It Makes Him “Cringe”

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness… I didn’t stick the landing.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

It seems Chris Hemsworth is still struggling to get over the disappointment of Thor: Love and Thunder.

For context, Chris has played the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade now, and in that time, his character has had four standalone films — starting with Thor in 2011.

The first movie was followed by Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, both of which were received well by viewers. However, it’s widely acknowledged that the fourth installment failed to meet fans’ expectations.

In case you’ve not seen it, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder — which also starred Natalie Portman and Christian Bale — leaned more heavily into comedy than the previous movies, which didn’t necessarily land with audiences.

The film was co-written and directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi. Notably, Taika also directed Ragnarok, which is regarded as the best of the four films; however, the signature humor that made Ragnarok a success had apparently become “increasingly irksome” in Love and Thunder.

It’s worth mentioning that reviews of the film were quite mixed, with other outlets feeling that the tongue-in-cheek comedy actually elevated the experience. The film currently has an audience rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the past, Chris has openly acknowledged that Love and Thunder wasn’t the hit he’d hoped it to be, telling GQ last June that the movie was “too silly” for its own good.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it,” he said. “I think we just had too much fun.”

In the same interview, the 40-year-old also indicated that being at the receiving end of criticism was tough for him, saying: “I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

And now, in a new Vanity Fair profile, Chris is continuing to reflect on the disappointment, confessing that he felt his performance was to blame.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

Before long, Chris’s comments began circulating on social media, and fans quickly came to his defense by suggesting that it was unfair for him to take the blame.

“It’s not his fault that he was given a bad script to work off of,” one X user wrote, echoed by another who argued that Chris was led in the comedic direction by Taika and the whole thing “went too far.”


“It’s not all on him,” someone else responded. “I know we blame Taika as well. But Marvel should’ve reined him in.”

Interestingly, Chris’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, was also interviewed for the Vanity Fair article and observed that Chris can be “focused and self-critical” to a fault.

“He has real anxiety about making a decision,” Luke said. “And he can spiral, there’s no doubt about that.”

You can read Chris’s full Vanity Fair profile here.

