Chris Hemsworth Said His “Parody” Performance Was To Blame For The Disappointment Of “Thor: Love And Thunder” After Previously Admitting It Makes Him “Cringe”

It seems Chris Hemsworth is still struggling to get over the disappointment of Thor: Love and Thunder.
For context, Chris has played the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade now, and in that time, his character has had four standalone films — starting with Thor in 2011.
The first movie was followed by Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, both of which were received well by viewers. However, it’s widely acknowledged that the fourth installment failed to meet fans’ expectations.
In case you’ve not seen it, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder — which also starred Natalie Portman and Christian Bale — leaned more heavily into comedy than the previous movies, which didn’t necessarily land with audiences.
The film was co-written and directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi. Notably, Taika also directed Ragnarok, which is regarded as the best of the four films; however, the signature humor that made Ragnarok a success had apparently become “increasingly irksome” in Love and Thunder.
In the past, Chris has openly acknowledged that Love and Thunder wasn’t the hit he’d hoped it to be, telling GQ last June that the movie was “too silly” for its own good.
In the same interview, the 40-year-old also indicated that being at the receiving end of criticism was tough for him, saying: “I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”
And now, in a new Vanity Fair profile, Chris is continuing to reflect on the disappointment, confessing that he felt his performance was to blame.
“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t stick the landing.”
Before long, Chris’s comments began circulating on social media, and fans quickly came to his defense by suggesting that it was unfair for him to take the blame.
Interestingly, Chris’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, was also interviewed for the Vanity Fair article and observed that Chris can be “focused and self-critical” to a fault.