Charlie Hunnam Joked He’s “Not Nearly As Rich” Because Of His “Heartbreaking” Decision To Drop Out Of The “Fifty Shades” Franchise At The Last Minute

Charlie previously said that dropping out of Fifty Shades of Grey was “the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with professionally.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Charlie Hunnam reflected on how different things could’ve been if he’d starred in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Charlie Hunnam, smiling, in a suit and tie
Axelle / FilmMagic

Today, we know Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey. However, the Northern Irish actor wasn’t the first pick to star as the fictional billionaire and S&M enthusiast in the Fifty Shades film adaptation.

Dakota Johnson in a gown and Jamie Dornan in a dark suit pose together at the &quot;Fifty Shades of Grey&quot; premiere
Ian Gavan / Getty Images

In September 2013, Universal Studios announced that Charlie Hunnam and Dakota Johnson, then aged 32 and 23, had been cast as the main characters, Christian and Anastasia.

Charlie Hunnam wearing a suit and tie, looking off-camera at a formal event
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At the time, Charlie was best known for starring in the TV series Sons of Anarchy, while Dakota had only had a few minor roles in titles like the 21 Jump Street movie and The Social Network.

However, a little over a month after the casting announcement made headlines, the filmmakers backtracked and said they would select a new actor to play Christian after Charlie was forced to drop out over scheduling issues.

Charlie Hunnam smiling on the red carpet, wearing a dark suit with a tie and vest
Mike Marsland / WireImage

In a statement released by Universal, the team behind the adaptation said that, along with Charlie, they’d “agreed to find another male lead given Hunnam’s immersive TV schedule, which is not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role of Christian Grey.”

As we now know, the search for the new Christian didn’t take too long. Within only a few weeks, Jamie was announced as the replacement — and the rest is history.

Jamie Dornan in a black suit and tie at the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet event
Scott Garfitt / BAFTA via Getty Images

With Jamie and Dakota leading, Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2015, followed by Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed in 2017 and 2018.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson pose together at a &quot;Cinquante Nuances Plus Claires&quot; premiere, with Jamie in a black suit and Dakota in a dress
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Though critics certainly didn’t love the movies, the franchise was a huge commercial success, bringing in a combined total of more than $1 billion at the box office — and now, Charlie’s joked about missing out on such a significant payday.

Jamie Dornan in a suit and Dakota Johnson in a sleeveless gown pose together at a formal event
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Last week, Charlie was asked by a TMZ reporter how the decision to drop out of the Fifty Shades movies worked out for him in the long run, prompting him to reply: “I’m not nearly as rich as I would’ve been.”

Charlie Hunnam smiling, wearing a button-down shirt, and sporting a neatly pulled-back ponytail
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

When asked if he’d ever taken the time to watch the films despite not being in them, Charlie revealed that he hadn’t — yet.


“I have not seen it, but that’s not by design,” he said. “I want to see it. I’ve been waiting!”

Though Jamie has discussed the damage that the Fifty Shades franchise did to his reputation as an actor, Charlie previously said he has major regrets about dropping out of the films, describing the decision as “heartbreaking.”

Charlie Hunnam speaks into a microphone during an interview wearing a casual denim jacket and jeans
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“It was the worst professional experience of my life. It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with professionally,” the British actor told V Man magazine in 2015, explaining that he backed out primarily because of a previous commitment to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak.


“I’m pretty mercurial and a very difficult, long-winded decision-maker at the best of times. It was deeply unpleasant and challenging emotionally,” he went on, revealing he was “having panic attacks about the whole thing.” “I really, really pride myself on being a professional and a man of keeping my word. It means a lot to me, truly.”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer