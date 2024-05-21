Camila Cabello Named The Celebrity She Lost Her Virginity To At 20 And Said It Was “Late” To Have Her First Relationship

Camila Cabello got candid about her first-ever relationship and how it “expanded” her world.
As I’m sure you’ll remember, Camila shot to fame as a member of the girl-group Fifth Harmony, which was formed onThe X Factor in 2012. By 2016, she’d officially left the group, and now, at 27 years old, she’s in the throes of a successful career as a solo artist.
Over her years in the spotlight, Camila's most high-profile relationship has been with fellow musician Shawn Mendes, whom she dated from 2019 to 2021.
However, before she dated Shawn, Camila had a brief but seemingly very transformative romance with relationship coach and writer Matthew Hussey.
Speaking on Monday’s episode of theArmchair Expertpodcast with Dax Shepard, Camila looked back on her relationship with Matthew, whom she met on the set of The Today Show in early 2018 when she was 20 and he was about 30.
Prior to their fateful meeting, Camila said she’d “never had a boyfriend” and felt incredibly “lonely,” despite being already pretty famous at the time.
With this being her first real relationship, Camila also revealed that she had sex for the first time with Matthew — describing it as a “beautiful” experience.
Though their relationship ended in 2019, Camila only had positive things to say about her ex, who she described as “a great partner.”