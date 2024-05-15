Benny Blanco Recalled His First Date With Selena Gomez And Admitted He “Didn’t Even Realize” It Was A Date

“When I look at her, I do say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”

Ellen Durney
Benny Blanco is looking toward the future with Selena Gomez.

For context, Benny and Selena started dating nearly a year ago but didn’t go public with their relationship until December. And since then, the pair have made no secret of how much they enjoy each other’s company.

In a February interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Selena gushed about her beau, saying that their relationship is the “safest” she’s ever felt.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she said at the time. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

And now, Benny’s shared some equally sweet words about Selena on The Howard Stern Show, where the host wasted no time before raising the prospect of an engagement.

“I see love here, I’m predicting marriage,” Howard Stern said, prompting Benny to reply: “You and me both.”

“I take everything a day at a time,” he continued, discussing the possibility of a proposal. “When I look at her, I do say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”

As for whether he’s purchased a ring yet, Benny confessed he’s got other things to organize first, joking: “I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together.”

Describing Selena as his “best friend,” the music producer also talked about his hopes of becoming a father, revealing that it’s his “next goal” in life.

“It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day,” he said. “I have a ton of god kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

If it wasn’t already obvious, Benny couldn’t hide his admiration for Selena, whom he called “the coolest, nicest,” and “sweetest” person.

“We laugh all fucking day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?’ She like, ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’” he said of their conversations. “My day sounds like shit every day compared to hers.”

Benny also looked back on the very start of his and Selena’s relationship, revealing that the romantic element came as a bit of a surprise to him.

“When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date,” he said. “I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?’”

Well, Benny noted that their one-year anniversary is right around the corner, so who knows what he might have in store? You can watch his interview on The Howard Stern Show here.

SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show

