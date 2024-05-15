Benny Blanco Recalled His First Date With Selena Gomez And Admitted He “Didn’t Even Realize” It Was A Date

Benny Blanco is looking toward the future with Selena Gomez.
For context, Benny and Selena started dating nearly a year ago but didn’t go public with their relationship until December. And since then, the pair have made no secret of how much they enjoy each other’s company.
In a February interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Selena gushed about her beau, saying that their relationship is the “safest” she’s ever felt.
And now, Benny’s shared some equally sweet words about Selena on The Howard Stern Show, where the host wasted no time before raising the prospect of an engagement.
“I see love here, I’m predicting marriage,” Howard Stern said, prompting Benny to reply: “You and me both.”
“I take everything a day at a time,” he continued, discussing the possibility of a proposal. “When I look at her, I do say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”
Describing Selena as his “best friend,” the music producer also talked about his hopes of becoming a father, revealing that it’s his “next goal” in life.
If it wasn’t already obvious, Benny couldn’t hide his admiration for Selena, whom he called “the coolest, nicest,” and “sweetest” person.
Benny also looked back on the very start of his and Selena’s relationship, revealing that the romantic element came as a bit of a surprise to him.
Well, Benny noted that their one-year anniversary is right around the corner, so who knows what he might have in store? You can watch his interview on The Howard Stern Show here.