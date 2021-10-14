 Skip To Content
Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Explained How Writing "Good Will Hunting" Nearly Ruined Their Friendship And Revealed Why It Took Them 25 Years To Work Together Again

"Good Will Hunting took us so long...we were, like, unemployed, broke guys."

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 14, 2021, at 11:32 a.m. ET

You know Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Two of Hollywood's biggest names — who also happen to be life-long BFFs.

Peter Jordan - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And in an industry filled with love stories, Matt and Ben's bromance is pretty hard to beat.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

However, even the best of friendships are put to the test, and the duo just opened up about how the lengthy process of writing their Oscar winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting almost put their partnership in jeopardy.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

But first, allow me to explain how one of Hollywood's most iconic bromances came to be.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

So, Ben and Matt first met in the 1980's after being introduced by their moms when they were aged 8 and 10-years-old, respectively.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The pair actually lived two blocks away from one another in Massachussets and instantly hit it off, bonding over their shared love of sports and acting.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

"Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it," Ben recalled of their early days. "All of a sudden, I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In fact, Matt recalled the exact moment in school that their friendship was cemented, after Ben bravely came to his defence during a fight. In an interview in 2019, Matt told Conan O'Brien that from that moment he knew that Ben "was a good friend to have."

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Later down the line, Ben — who already had an agent — helped Matt find representation to kick start their careers, and they began to attend auditions together. But it wasn’t long before the duo teamed up for a project of their own.

Miramax Films

So, in the 90's after a string of movie roles, the two eventually moved in together and got to work on writing their first original screenplay for a little film called Good Will Hunting.

Miramax Films

As I'm sure you know, Good Will Hunting was a pretty huge success for Matt and Ben, and they swiftly shot to stardom in 1997 after the movie was awarded a Golden Globe and an Oscar for best screenplay.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

If you've not seen it, Matt and Ben star alongside one another as best friends, with Matt taking on the title role of Will Hunting. They were also joined by Robin Williams, who went on to win an Oscar for his performance.

Hal Garb / AFP via Getty Images

Ben and Matt became household names as a result, and despite their countless other projects in the decades since, it's still what many people know them best for.

Miramax Films

So, flash-forward over 20 years, and Matt and Ben have teamed up once again for their second co-writing endeavour called, The Last Duel.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

And despite maintaining a close relationship, this marks the first time that Matt and Ben have written a script together since Good Will Hunting, which they wrote back in 1996.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The new film is a historical drama in which co-writers Ben and Matt star alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, and is set to premiere this Friday.

Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Speaking about their new project on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Matt explained that — in spite of its success — writing the script for Good Will Hunting wasn't all plain sailing, and revealed that the lengthy process nearly killed the writing partnership between him and Ben.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I mean, I think Good Will Hunting took us so long. We were, like, unemployed, broke guys." Matt explained when asked why it took 25 years for the duo to collaborate again. "It took us forever to write that screenplay."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

"I think we wrote thousands and thousands of pages. I don't think we really knew what we were doing," he added. "I think that kind of put us off writing again, because we never thought we'd have the time."

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Although, Matt went on to credit their decades of experience in the film industry for helping things go a little more smoothly second time around.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

"I think we found writing this that we actually kind of picked up structure over the last 25 years of kind of making movies, and so it went a lot faster," the actor explained of the new project.

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

However, the success of The Last Duel script wasn't without a helping hand. The pair were joined on The Tonight Show by co-writer, Nicole Holofcener, who was enlisted by Matt and Ben to offer "female perspective" on the screenplay.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And what's more, this comes just days after the pair attracted a lot of attention after revealing that they had been set to share their very first onscreen kiss in an earlier adaption of The Last Duel script.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

So, Matt's character was originally intended to kiss Ben's in the movie, which focuses on the last legally sanctioned duel in France's history, whereby sharing a kiss was customary to start the ceremony.

Jonathan Hession / TSG Entertainment

"In the original actual version of that scene...the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth," Ben said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week. "And we had that in the script."

Jerod Harris / WireImage

However, it sadly wasn't meant to be, as the film's director, Ridley Scott, ultimately made the call to cut to kiss, wary that it might distract from the scene.

Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

But, for Ben and Matt all hope is not lost, with the Gone Girl actor adding that the duo's first onscreen kiss "is going to have to wait" for their next co-writing endeavour.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Although, we hope we won't have to wait another 25 years before then.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

