Amid Speculation About Their Marriage, Ben Affleck Apparently Feels Like Jennifer Lopez “Has A Hard Time Feeling Satisfied”

On May 17, a source told People that Ben and J.Lo aren’t currently living together, noting that he has opted to live away from their shared Beverly Hills home while filming for The Accountant2 in LA.
Then, two days later, Entertainment Tonight followed up with another report about the couple’s apparent living situation, with an anonymous source revealing they’re “taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants.”
Neither Ben nor J.Lo have commented on reports of their marital woes. Now, another insider has spoken toET about the couple, alleging that “one of the issues” in their marriage is J.Lo’s inability to feel “satisfied.”
With the recent release of her album, This Is Me... Now, a self-financed musical/movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and a subsequent documentary film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, 2024 has already been a busy year for J.Lo. However, the public’s reception to her latest career pursuits hasn’t been all that glowing.
As you’ll probably be familiar, this is Ben and Jen’s second go at love after they were previously engaged in the early 2000s. The couple have since attributed their high-profile split in 2004 to “brutal” public criticism, aimed at Jen in particular, which they said “destroyed” their relationship.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Ben and J.Lo’s representatives for comment on the new reports.