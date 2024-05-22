Amid Speculation About Their Marriage, Ben Affleck Apparently Feels Like Jennifer Lopez “Has A Hard Time Feeling Satisfied”

“Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen… She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

There’s a lot of chatter going on in the world of Bennifer right now.

Jennifer Lopez sits courtside with Ben Affleck and his son Samuel at a basketball game. She wears a stylish jacket; Affleck wears a hat and casual outfit
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In case you’ve missed it, rumors have been circulating that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be headed for a separation nearly two years after they tied the knot in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose together at a red carpet event. Ben Affleck is in a suit, and Jennifer Lopez is in an elegant dress with a corset-style bodice and a pleated skirt
Axelle / FilmMagic

After J.Lo went solo to the Met Gala on May 6, fans realized it’d been well over a month since she and Ben had been seen together. And the speculation was made all the more compelling on May 16 when Jen liked a months-old Instagram post about struggling to maintain “a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.”

On May 17, a source told People that Ben and J.Lo aren’t currently living together, noting that he has opted to live away from their shared Beverly Hills home while filming for The Accountant 2 in LA.

Ben Affleck is seen casually dressed in a black hoodie and jeans, holding a drink, walking outside near a white building and greenery
Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

Then, two days later, Entertainment Tonight followed up with another report about the couple’s apparent living situation, with an anonymous source revealing they’re “taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez step out. Ben wears a Nirvana t-shirt, plaid flannel, and jacket; Jennifer wears a striped turtleneck and long black coat
Mega / GC Images

“Jen and Ben’s relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes, and the tension has been high,” the insider claimed. “Both of them have been very down.”

Ben didn’t attend either the LA or Mexico premieres of J.Lo’s new Netflix movie Atlas on Monday and Tuesday. However, the couple has been spotted together numerous times since the weekend, ending the 47-day drought of Bennifer sightings.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a formal event posing in front of a floral backdrop. Ben wears a tuxedo, and Jennifer wears an elegant gown with ruffled sleeves
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Neither Ben nor J.Lo have commented on reports of their marital woes. Now, another insider has spoken to ET about the couple, alleging that “one of the issues” in their marriage is J.Lo’s inability to feel “satisfied.”

Ben Affleck in a black suit and tie, and Jennifer Lopez in a futuristic cropped top and skirt, pose together at an event
Robin L Marshall / WireImage

“Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied, and that’s one of the issues they’re facing,” the report claims. “Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It’s part of why Jen loves him, but also why she’s upset with him.”


They continued: “She tries to play it off like she doesn’t care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her.”

With the recent release of her album, This Is Me... Now, a self-financed musical/movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and a subsequent documentary film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, 2024 has already been a busy year for J.Lo. However, the public’s reception to her latest career pursuits hasn’t been all that glowing.

Jennifer Lopez wearing an elegant strapless black gown with diamond earrings on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn / WireImage

Her musical/movie received middling reviews, the documentary produced several viral clips for which the singer was mercilessly mocked, and her album only debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 — making it the lowest charting album of her career so far. 

As you’ll probably be familiar, this is Ben and Jen’s second go at love after they were previously engaged in the early 2000s. The couple have since attributed their high-profile split in 2004 to “brutal” public criticism, aimed at Jen in particular, which they said “destroyed” their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez in a strapless gown stands beside Ben Affleck in a black suit on the red carpet
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has reached out to Ben and J.Lo’s representatives for comment on the new reports.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer