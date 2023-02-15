Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and to mark the milestone — quite literally — they unveiled some pretty showstopping tattoos.
Alongside the hashtag #CommitmentIsSexy, J.Lo posted to Instagram a batch of sweet photographs, ranging from 2000s throwbacks to vacation selfies. However, it was the pictures of their new tats that had people talking.
Showing off her newly inked ribcage in a selfie, Jennifer debuted a black infinity sign tattoo with an arrow pointing through the middle. Upon closer inspection, it also seems to incorporate their names in cursive.
Meanwhile, Ben appeared to opt for a slightly different design — two crossed arrows with the letters “J” and “B” sitting above and below, on what looks to be his arm.
It obviously didn't take long before the pictures made their way onto Twitter, and fans certainly didn’t hold back in sharing their thoughts.
“Is this real?” one person asked, echoing the question on many people’s minds.
The main point of discussion was the somewhat ~questionable~ design choice, which reminded a lot of people of the 2000s and early 2010s Tumblr aesthetic — not something you’d typically associate with two A-list celebs.
“what in the 2010 is this,” someone joked.
“First tattoo and got a infinity sign???? That’s so tumblr 2001,” added someone else of Jen.
“Imagine being a millionaire and getting an infinity sign tattoo,” commented another.
In fact, several people hilariously joked that J.Lo and Ben must’ve gotten inspired after scrolling on Pinterest.
“How on earth did she get access to my ‘tattoo inspo’ board in pinterest from 2011 ?!?!” someone asked.
“This is definitely the tattoo you found on Pinterest & you’re 18 so you ‘think’ it is badass. It’s not,” another echoed.
In their defense, a ton of people noted that Jen and Ben getting 2000s-esque tattoos is kind of appropriate given that their union itself is an equally iconic relic from that era.
“her and this relationship are really stuck in the early 2000s omg,” one user quipped.
It goes without saying, we aren’t here to shade Jen and Ben for their new ink. Sure, it might be a little corny, but some people are into that — need we remind you that these two got married in Las Vegas seven months ago?
“she is so basic i love it actually,” one person said, praising the sweet gesture and the sentiment behind it.
“Jen’s down bad lol. Love OG Bennifer so no shade. And love the tattoo itself,” agreed someone else, who added: “Hey if it doesn’t work out, she can always laser it off.”
Of course, if you know much about Ben, you’ll be aware that this is hardly the most shocking tattoo he’s ever unveiled.
Back in 2015, the Academy Award winner sparked major confusion online when he was photographed sporting a huge and verycolorful tattoo of a rising phoenix on his back.
The public reaction to the sprawling back tat was so fierce that Ben initially reassured everyone that it was fake “for a movie.” However, it ultimately became clear that he’d lied and that the rising phoenix was, in fact, very real and permanent.
Funnily enough, J.Lo was asked to comment on her ex’s tattoo at the time, simply describing it as “awful.”
“And I would tell him that,” she added during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler.”