Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Unveiled Matching Tattoos For Valentine’s Day And People Are Struggling To Cope With The Cringe

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and to mark the milestone — quite literally — they unveiled some pretty showstopping tattoos.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Alongside the hashtag #CommitmentIsSexy, J.Lo posted to Instagram a batch of sweet photographs, ranging from 2000s throwbacks to vacation selfies. However, it was the pictures of their new tats that had people talking.

instagram.com

Showing off her newly inked ribcage in a selfie, Jennifer debuted a black infinity sign tattoo with an arrow pointing through the middle. Upon closer inspection, it also seems to incorporate their names in cursive.

instagram.com

Meanwhile, Ben appeared to opt for a slightly different design — two crossed arrows with the letters “J” and “B” sitting above and below, on what looks to be his arm.

instagram.com

It obviously didn't take long before the pictures made their way onto Twitter, and fans certainly didn’t hold back in sharing their thoughts.

Foxxanne @FoxxAdams

@PopCrave It’s giving

Twitter: @FoxxAdams

“Is this real?” one person asked, echoing the question on many people’s minds.

turbo thot @klawnopin

Is this real? https://t.co/wE8ZPa65V6

Twitter: @klawnopin

The main point of discussion was the somewhat ~questionable~ design choice, which reminded a lot of people of the 2000s and early 2010s Tumblr aesthetic — not something you’d typically associate with two A-list celebs.

John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“what in the 2010 is this,” someone joked.

jjjjjj @1111J1111s

@PopCrave what in the 2010 is this

Twitter: @1111J1111s

“First tattoo and got a infinity sign???? That’s so tumblr 2001,” added someone else of Jen.

Leo Lodge  @angelinferno8

@PopCrave First tattoo and got a infinity sign???? That’s so tumblr 2001

Twitter: @angelinferno8

“Imagine being a millionaire and getting an infinity sign tattoo,” commented another.

𝒟𝒶𝓎𝒶 @magpiedaya

Imagine being a millionaire and getting an infinity sign tattoo I’d actually cut https://t.co/JexOX4H9Lv

Twitter: @magpiedaya

In fact, several people hilariously joked that J.Lo and Ben must’ve gotten inspired after scrolling on Pinterest.

a woman in trouble @ohheysimone

need to see her 2011 pinterest board that inspired this https://t.co/H6GiAN7bXQ

Twitter: @ohheysimone

“How on earth did she get access to my ‘tattoo inspo’ board in pinterest from 2011 ?!?!” someone asked.

𝕾𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖞-𝕾𝖓𝖎𝖝𝖝 @spooky_snixx

@PopCrave How on earth did she get access to my "tatto inspo" board in pinterest from 2011 ?!?!

Twitter: @spooky_snixx

“This is definitely the tattoo you found on Pinterest & you’re 18 so you ‘think’ it is badass. It’s not,” another echoed.

Christine Nicole @christinenmusic

@PopCrave This is definitely the tattoo you found on Pinterest &amp; you’re 18 so you “think” it is badass. It’s not.

Twitter: @christinenmusic

In their defense, a ton of people noted that Jen and Ben getting 2000s-esque tattoos is kind of appropriate given that their union itself is an equally iconic relic from that era.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

“her and this relationship are really stuck in the early 2000s omg,” one user quipped.

sk @kirkxxs

her and this relationship are really stuck in the early 2000s omg https://t.co/hSF1eGJmt8

Twitter: @kirkxxs

It goes without saying, we aren’t here to shade Jen and Ben for their new ink. Sure, it might be a little corny, but some people are into that — need we remind you that these two got married in Las Vegas seven months ago?

Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

“she is so basic i love it actually,” one person said, praising the sweet gesture and the sentiment behind it.

slade ༑ ࿐ྂ。 @sladedagan

she is so basic i love it actually https://t.co/3r7Ai9UCVO

Twitter: @sladedagan

“Jen’s down bad lol. Love OG Bennifer so no shade. And love the tattoo itself,” agreed someone else, who added: “Hey if it doesn’t work out, she can always laser it off.”

deebeary @deebeary1

@PopCrave Jen’s down bad lol. Love OG Bennifer so no shade. And love the tattoo itself. Hey if it doesn’t work out, she can always laser it off.

Twitter: @deebeary1

Of course, if you know much about Ben, you’ll be aware that this is hardly the most shocking tattoo he’s ever unveiled.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Back in 2015, the Academy Award winner sparked major confusion online when he was photographed sporting a huge and very colorful tattoo of a rising phoenix on his back.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage

The public reaction to the sprawling back tat was so fierce that Ben initially reassured everyone that it was fake “for a movie.” However, it ultimately became clear that he’d lied and that the rising phoenix was, in fact, very real and permanent.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Funnily enough, J.Lo was asked to comment on her ex’s tattoo at the time, simply describing it as “awful.”

youtu.be

“And I would tell him that,” she added during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler.”

youtu.be

We love a full circle moment!

mariella álvarez @mariellaalvarez

giant phoenix tattoo bf, infinity symbol tumblr tattoo gf https://t.co/TcHGVjtufr

Twitter: @mariellaalvarez

