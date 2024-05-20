Here’s A Breakdown Of The Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Amid Reports They’re Taking Time Apart

After attending the Met Gala solo, J.Lo seemingly liked a post about struggling to maintain a relationship with someone who lacks “integrity,” “communication skills,” and can’t provide “emotional safety.”

More reports have surfaced about the apparent state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage, so here’s a breakdown of what's going on.

Nearly two years after they tied the knot in 2022, rumors have been circulating that Bennifer might be on the rocks for a second time since their high-profile split back in 2004.

For context, Ben and Jennifer were previously together between 2002 and 2004, but decided to call off their engagement days before their wedding, citing excessive media attention.

Speculation about their marriage started making waves at the start of this month when J.Lo attended the Met Gala solo on May 6, prompting fans to notice that she and Ben hadn’t been seen together in over a month, which is quite rare for them.

Amid speculation surrounding Ben’s absence at the Met, where his wife was an honored co-chair, a rep for the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight that he couldn’t make the trip to NYC due to filming commitments for The Accountant 2 in LA.

And now, with J.Lo soon to embark on her first North American tour in five years, additional reports have suggested that work commitments could be making it difficult for the duo to see eye-to-eye.

On May 17 — a day after the couple were photographed together for the first time in 47 days, both wearing wedding rings — a source told People that they’re currently living separately.

The insider claimed that Ben hasn’t been staying at his and J.Lo’s shared LA mansion, but has instead opted to live in other properties while filming for The Accountant 2 is underway.

That same day, another source added fuel to the speculation by telling Entertainment Tonight that Ben and J.Lo have “had their ups and downs” and are “not always on the same page.”

“They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together,” the insider claimed. “They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments, and it can be a lot for them.”

And now, as split rumors have continued to gain traction online, ET has published yet another report about Ben and J.Lo’s relationship — this time with a source alleging that the two are currently taking some time apart to figure out what they want.

“Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high,” the insider claimed. “They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down.”

Since their recent outing, neither Ben nor J.Lo have commented on the rumors about their marriage. However, Jen recently hinted at private tensions by liking an Instagram post about struggling to maintain “a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.”

Instagram post by yourcourageouscomeback with quote: &quot;You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves...&quot; followed by a heart emoji. Liked by jlo and others
Instagram / instagram.com

The post, shared by relationship coach Lenna Marsak, was initially posted two months ago on March 19. However, the creator shared screenshots to prove that J.Lo’s account liked the post on May 16 — the same day she and Ben were photographed together for the first time in months.

“We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves,” the post caption reads, alongside a carousel of text slides about the difficulties of dating someone who lacks “integrity” and “effective communication skills” and can’t provide “emotional safety.” 


“Getting in a relationship is the easy part,” the accompanying caption continues. “Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action.”


As it stands, J.Lo’s official Instagram account still appears to have liked the post, which can be found on the page: @yourcourageouscomeback.

Notably, Ben previously revealed he suggested J.Lo refrain from sharing their relationship on social media when they rekindled in 2021, saying in Jen’s recent documentary film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told: “We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

The documentary — which premiered in February — highlighted Jen and Ben’s differing approaches to privacy, most prominently in a scene where J.Lo invites a group of aspiring musicians to read an intimate collection of love letters that Ben had written for her over the course of 20 years.

“I came to the house one day…and she had told me, ‘The musicians are coming,’” Ben recalled during a confessional in the doc. “And then I went down there and my book that I had given her was down there, and she was like…‘I’ve been showing them the book.’”

Quite taken aback by his wife’s decision to share his private letters, Ben says: “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

At the time, fans described J.Lo’s move as “invasive” and “very weird,” particularly in light of the fact that privacy concerns were one of the primary causes of their first breakup in 2004.

On Sunday, Ben and J.Lo were again pictured together in LA, this time in Ben's car. Neither of them has directly acknowledged the split rumors, but we've contacted their representatives for comment.

