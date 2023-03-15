Bella slammed the anonymous submissions, which included claims that she went on a “coke bender” and that her mom once “offered” her up to “close a business deal.”
@celebriteablinds
Replying to @bandilebandolero Part 9 Bella Hadid Deep Dive 👀 #blinditem #blinditems #blinditemreveal #blinditemsrevealed #celebrityblinds #celebritygossip #celebritytea #celebritysecrets #celebritynews #bellahadid #hadidsisters #bellahadidedit #bellahadidstyle♬ original sound - CelebriTEA Blinds 👀 ☕️
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here