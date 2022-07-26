Today, Ashton and Mila share two children together, 7-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Dimitri.
And now, at long last, the costars turned lovers are set to share the screen once more, reprising their roles as Jackie and Kelso in That '90s Show, which is set to stream on Netflix.
The upcoming spinoff — which was first announced in October 2021 — will pick back up in 1995, following Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter, Leia Forman, as she visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman, for the summer.
Along with Ashton and Mila, the new series will reunite several of the series’ OG cast members, including Topher Grace as Eric, Laura Prepon as Donna, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp also set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty.
Further details about the new show have been kept largely under wraps. Although, thanks to some brand-new insight from Ashton himself, it sounds as if shooting is well underway.
Speaking to Variety on Monday at the premiere of his recent movie, Vengeance, Ashton lifted the lid on what it was like to return to the iconic set more than 16 years after the show’s finale aired.
“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” he said. “It’s all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”
After the spinoff was announced last year, speculation was rife as to whether Ashton and Mila would be among those to return. Speaking about the decision now, Ashton revealed that it was important to both him and Mila that they paid their dues to the show that launched them to fame.
“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Ashton said. “We thought, Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.”
While it’s been widely reported that the majority of the returning cast members will only serve as guest stars on the new spinoff, Ashton shed a little more light on the extent of his and Mila’s involvement, revealing that they were shooting on set for a week.
“We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,” he said.
Of course, the '90s spinoff is set to welcome a few new faces too, including Callie Haverda, who will take on the role of Leia.
Having seen the newcomers in action, Ashton was filled with praise. “It’s really funny,” he said of the script. “The new cast is phenomenal.”
As it stands, Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for the spinoff. Though we're sure it won’t be far off.