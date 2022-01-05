Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Andy directed a jab at ABC’s competing NYE show — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — hosted by Ryan, which was being broadcast simultaneously from elsewhere in Times Square. Reacting to some smoke that emerged from behind the set, Andy joked: "There's a bunch of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us. If you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing, I'm sorry."