Amelia Hamlin Gave The Middle Finger On Instagram After Scott Disick Was Pictured With Another Woman Amid Reports He’s “About To Go Off The Deep End” Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Engagement
Scott was seen out with a new woman on Friday as fans continue to worry about his well-being after the news of Kourtney's engagement and his recent split from Amelia.
Scott Disick has made his first public appearance after reports that he was "about to go off the deep end" following Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.
In case you missed it, Kourtney announced her engagement on Instagram last Sunday with a sweet snap of her and Travis surrounded by an abundance of red roses and candles.
The happy couple — who have been friends for 15 years — confirmed their romance in February this year, and since then their relationship has moved from strength to strength.
And while fans of the Kardashians were certainly excited for Kourtney, many were quick to think of Scott and expressed concern for his well-being in light of the news.
And if you're wondering why fans were immediately worried for Scott, allow me to give a quick summary of his complicated history with Kourt.
So, Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for nearly a decade before calling it quits for good back in 2015. The two were faced with a number of challenges throughout their relationship, including several cheating accusations and concerns for Scott's health as he underwent treatment in rehab.
But in spite of their complicated past, the two have maintained a close friendship and remained committed to coparenting their three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
And while they have both dated other people since their split, one of the major plotlines in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was Scott's persistent attempts to rekindle his relationship with Kourtney, at one point even telling her that he was ready to marry her.
And so, it came as no surprise that after the news of Kourtney's engagement to Travis last week, several outlets reported that Scott was not taking the news so well, with sources close to the family claiming that he was "beside himself."
“Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all,” a source told Entertainment Tonight last week. “He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.”
“He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark,” Page Six also reported.
So, in light of concerns for his well-being, fans were relieved when Scott broke his silence with an Instagram story on Wednesday.
Just three days after Kourtney announced her new relationship status, Scott returned to Instagram to share a candid photograph of his youngest son, which included the caption, "After school break down with reign."
And although he still hasn't commented directly on the engagement, it appears that Scott is making an effort to move on after he was photographed out and about with a new woman on Friday night.
Scott was photographed in LA with a woman named Elizabeth Grace Lindley, who is reportedly an Instagram model. According to eyewitnesses, the pair stayed out together with a group of friends late into the night and "left together in a chauffeured car."
So, in what marks his first public appearance since the engagement news last week, it seems like Scott is moving on from another significant relationship in his life.
In case you missed it, last month Scott also split from Amelia Hamlin after nearly a year of dating.
And just six weeks after they called it quits, it's not hard to imagine that Amelia might not be pleased about Scott's recent outing with the mysterious model.
In fact, she even appeared to take a jab at her ex with a ~coincidentally~ timed Instagram post on Sunday night.
Just two days after Scott was snapped with a new lady, Amelia shared a photograph of herself raising a middle finger to the camera.
She paired the seemingly shady pic with the caption, "rly rly happy," which some fans thought to be a backhanded response to Scott's night out in LA.
"So happy for you to get out of that relationship," someone commented in reference to Scott. "Did you notice how fast he replaced you?"
And while it remains to be seen whether Amelia really was reacting to Scott's new love interest, it's not out of the question to think that she might have been throwing a little shade in his direction given that their relationship reportedly did not end on the best of terms.
If you need a reminder of what went down, Scott landed himself in hot water in August when he was exposed for dragging Kourtney's PDA with Travis in a leaked DM conversation with Younes Bendjima — who also dated Kourtney on and off between 2016 and 2018.
The exchange between the two exes began when Scott — in an apparent attempt to start a conversation and vent about their mutual ex — sent Younes a picture of Kourtney straddling Travis. Scott proceeded to mock his ex, writing, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this."
Younes shocked fans by sharing the awkward exchange on his Instagram story, marking the first time that we had heard Scott's thoughts on Kourt's new relationship since he gave his "blessing" during the KUWTK reunion back in June.
It goes without saying that the whole thing must have been pretty awkward for Amelia too, given that she and Scott were still dating at the time. It subsequently came as no surprise when both she and Scott began dropping hints that they had parted ways in the days following the leaked messages.
And after a lot of speculation about the reason for their breakup, Amelia's mom — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — spoke out in her daughter's defense to confirm that Scott's exposed DMs were partly to blame for the split.
Speaking to Andy Cohen during part two of the RHOBH reunion last week, Lisa revealed that Scott's comments about Kourtney "weren't helpful" to their relationship and went on to explain that Amelia had made the decision to break up with Scott "on her own."
“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” she said in response to Andy's question about the DMs. "There's never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal.”
And if there's one thing that Scott appears to be doing right now, it's focusing on himself and his family as he continues to spend time with his kids amid speculation about his well-being.
In his second Instagram story since the news of Kourtney and Travis' engagement, Scott shared another glimpse into family life last night with a sweet photograph of his eldest son, Mason.
The sunny snap — which Scott captioned: "Just chillin with my best friend" — saw Mason sitting across from his dad, enjoying a drink beside the ocean.
Well, regardless of his rumored romances, it's great to see that Scott appears to be active and focused on connecting with his kids. We wish him all the best!
