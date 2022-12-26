In 2022 Celebrities Were Messier With Each Other Than Ever Before And Here’s The Proof

The relationship between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, has been strained for years, and especially while Britney struggled under the constraints of her decadelong conservatorship.

But things reached new heights with the release of Jamie Lynn's controversial memoir in 2022, which saw her sitting down for a promotional Good Morning America interview.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn detailed a childhood incident in which Britney allegedly locked the two of them in a bathroom with a knife.

Britney quickly responded on Instagram, accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to "sell a book" at her "expense." She also vehemently denied the claims about the knife incident.

It wasn’t long before Jamie Lynn hit back, accusing her sister of putting up a front for the public. “It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media,” she wrote.

A day later, Britney appeared to call a truce, expressing regret for her “harsh words” in an open letter. In spite of this, she still vented her frustration, claiming that Jamie Lynn held an “aloof” attitude toward the conservatorship.