In 2022 Celebrities Were Messier With Each Other Than Ever Before And Here’s The Proof

Britney Spears vs. Jamie Lynn Spears
The relationship between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, has been strained for years, and especially while Britney struggled under the constraints of her decadelong conservatorship.
But things reached new heights with the release of Jamie Lynn's controversial memoir in 2022, which saw her sitting down for a promotional Good Morning America interview.
In the interview, Jamie Lynn detailed a childhood incident in which Britney allegedly locked the two of them in a bathroom with a knife.
Britney quickly responded on Instagram, accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to "sell a book" at her "expense." She also vehemently denied the claims about the knife incident.
It wasn’t long before Jamie Lynn hit back, accusing her sister of putting up a front for the public. “It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media,” she wrote.
A day later, Britney appeared to call a truce, expressing regret for her “harsh words” in an open letter. In spite of this, she still vented her frustration, claiming that Jamie Lynn held an “aloof” attitude toward the conservatorship.
Of course, her sister quickly responded — this time with a short Instagram story asking Britney to reach out privately.
But, despite requesting that they settle their spat behind closed doors, Jamie Lynn took their feud to the public stage yet again days later in a two-part interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the chat, Jamie Lynn reflected on her childhood and recounted the same alleged knife story that Britney had already denied, admitting she had felt “really unsafe.”
The feud came to a head on the day of Jamie Lynn's book release, after Britney’s attorney sent a scathing cease-and-desist letter to her sister, accusing her of “airing false or fantastical grievances” in the memoir.
Ultimately, the book landed itself on Amazon’s Television Performer Biographies and Best-Selling Christian/Inspirational Books lists, and Britney was moved to speak out on Instagram yet again, writing: “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me.” She concluded by calling her sister “scum.”
So, after all this, it came as no surprise to see that Jamie Lynn was noticeably absent from Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June, with reports claiming she, along with her parents, weren’t even invited.
But now, nearly a year since the book’s release, it seems the sisters may have put their tumultuous past behind them, with Britney celebrating her birthday on Dec. 2 by penning a heartfelt tribute to Jamie Lynn.
“It’s my b-day, but you’re my heart, so I’m thinking about you,” Britney wrote on Instagram earlier this month, seemingly drawing their feud to a close. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show … My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”
Doja Cat vs. Noah Schnapp
Back in July, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp posted a screenshot of a private Instagram exchange he’d had with rapper Doja Cat.
The screenshot made clear that then-26-year-old Doja had privately messaged Noah, then 17, asking her to set her up with his costar Joseph Quinn — someone she’d previously publicly described as “fine as shit.”
“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” Doja wrote. Noah responded, “LMAOO,” before sharing details of Joseph’s Instagram. He then shared the entire exchange in a now-deleted TikTok.
However, having seemingly not consented to the conversation being made public, Doja decided to completely drag Noah in a livestream, calling his behavior “degrading” and “exploitative.”
Doja did acknowledge Noah’s young age, saying he’s a “kid” who’s bound to make “mistakes,” but ultimately she made it clear that she was hurt that their conversation had been leaked, theorizing that it could’ve been “a weird power play thing.”
After completely going in on the actor, Doja wound up facing a ton of backlash, with many arguing that she’d perhaps been a bit too harsh on him.
That said, she didn’t seem overly fazed by the outrage, tweeting at the time: “y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to shit that makes you mad.”
Noah never publicly responded to Doja’s live, but the drama was eventually put to bed after he told fans in the comments section of a TikTok that he’d privately apologized for sharing the screenshot. “I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” he wrote, formally ending the year’s most unexpected TikTok beef.
James Corden vs. Balthazar
In October, James Corden somehow managed to embroil himself in a public spat with...a restaurant?
The tireless back and forth started on Oct. 17, when New York restaurateur Keith McNally — who’s rather controversial himself — claimed that the Late Late Show host had been “abusive” to servers while dining at his well-known Manhattan eatery, Balthazar.
Alongside a close-up shot of James’s smiling face, the restaurateur shared two alleged instances of the host’s poor behavior, first saying that the Brit apparently threatened to write “nasty” reviews on Yelp if he was not given a second round of free drinks.
The second incident took place more recently, when James apparently “began yelling like crazy to the server” after his wife was displeased with the quality of her “egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad.”
Ultimately, Keith made it clear that the host would not be welcomed back to Balthazar. That was until a few hours later, when he returned with another grainy photograph of James’s face to announce that he’d “profusely” apologized and that the short-lived ban had been lifted.
But just when we thought that saga had been put to bed, James sat for a preplanned interview with the New York Times, in which he said he hadn’t done anything wrong — “on any level.”
Keith was seemingly unhappy about this and returned to Instagram for a third post and photo on Oct. 21 — this time, he offered a trade proposition that if James could apologize to two servers, then he’d be allowed to “eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”
Three days later, James took the opportunity on the Late Late Show to offer an ~official~ apology, saying it was “never” his intention to upset anybody.
Naturally, Keith circled back with a fourth close-up shot of the host’s face, announcing that James’s ban had officially been lifted (for the second time) and that he would, in fact, be banning himself from the restaurant for a two-week period.
It wouldn’t have been foolish to assume that this may have been enough to finally bury the hatchet, but, sadly, it wasn’t.
James gave another interview to the Times a few days later and denied any wrongdoing (again), and Keith posted a fifth — and so far, final — snap of James to say that he’d “given up” on the man “for good.”
Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson
When Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021, Kanye West made it clear that he still hoped to rekindle things with his ex-wife. But it wasn’t until January this year that he really started to aim his frustrations at Pete.
Ye acknowledged Pete’s romance with Kim for the first time during an interview on Jan. 24, claiming that he was once denied entry into Kim’s home because Pete had been there. Kim’s team vehemently denied this claim, though that didn’t stop Kanye from airing his grievances, threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in his track “Eazy.”
In February, the rapper took things up a notch by incessantly sharing fan-made memes mocking the Saturday Night Live star on Instagram, including a Captain America: Civil War–inspired “Team Ye” versus “Team Pete” edit. It was here that Ye coined the nickname, “Skete.”
Pete stayed silent, though we soon got a glimpse of their private exchanges, with Ye sharing a distorted picture of a text he’d seemingly received from the comedian. “I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the message read, presumably referring to Kim and Ye’s four kids. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine.”
Despite Pete’s efforts to diffuse the situation, Ye’s harassment did not relent, with the designer sharing a slew of posts seemingly threatening physical violence, as well as directing his followers to yell at him in the streets.
For a brief moment when a verified Instagram account emerged under Pete’s name, it seemed as if the SNL star might be preparing to hit back after weeks of silence. But, the account was soon deactivated after Ye’s fans flooded Pete’s first posts with hate comments.
And in March, things only got messier when Ye released a disturbing video for his song “Eazy,” which depicted him kidnapping and killing a claymation version of Pete.
With fans urging Pete to take legal action against Ye, the contention ultimately reached its climax when Pete broke his silence, using his friend’s Instagram account to post a string of screenshots of a text exchange between himself and Ye.
In the messages, Pete came to Kim’s defense and called Ye’s harassment of them “embarrassing.” And after he told Ye to “grow the fuck up,” the rapper asked where he was, prompting Pete to provide us with one of the most memorable and shocking pop culture moments of the year — a shirtless selfie alongside the words: “In bed with your wife.”
Ye didn’t hesitate to hit back, accusing Pete of “antagonizing” him, although this ultimately proved a turning point in their beef as Ye retreated from the public eye in the following months.
As we now know, Kim and Pete’s relationship came to an end in August, and Ye took the opportunity to rehash the feud yet again, sharing an edited New York Times cover emblazoned with the headline: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” And, after all that, I’m not sure I need to remind you how the rest of Ye’s year wound up going.
JoJo Siwa vs. Candace Cameron Bure
Participating in a viral TikTok trend back in July, 19-year-old JoJo Siwa labeled actor Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest celebrity” she's ever met, though she didn’t divulge the reason why.
Candace responded to the since-deleted clip by sharing a five-minute video of her own, explaining that she reached out to JoJo to find out what had happened.
Recounting their phone call, Candace said the Dance Moms star confessed that she’d had an unpleasant experience with her eight years ago, when a then-11-year-old JoJo had approached Candace on the red carpet at a Fuller House premiere.
“I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,” Candace recalled JoJo telling her.
Candance offered an apology in her video, though JoJo soon rehashed the drama in an exclusive video shared with Page Six clarifying her comments and describing the encounter as “a rough experience.”
A day later, Candace’s 23-year-old daughter decided to speak out in her mom’s defense, saying on her Instagram story that JoJo had “zero backbone” and ought to “grow up.”
This then prompted JoJo’s mom to chime in with “the real version” of the red carpet story, writing on Instagram: “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.”
After all this, it seemed as if the drama might have finally been quashed. However, the two wound up at loggerheads again just last month after Candace made headlines for saying that the Great American Family channel, where she works, would not be including LGBTQ+ couples in upcoming programming so as to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”
Her comments sparked widespread backlash, and JoJo, who is gay, was among the first to condemn the actor with an Instagram post. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” she wrote.
Candace didn’t respond to JoJo’s post, though her Full House costar Jodie Sweetin made a statement by applauding JoJo in the comments section.
Olivia Wilde vs. The Entire Don’t Worry Darling Cast
When she wasn’t battling it out with her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde managed to spark feud rumors with most of the actors tied to her movie, Don’t Worry Darling.
The first and most well-known beef was between Olivia and Florence Pugh, who starred as the film’s lead.
After Florence went months without promoting the movie on her Instagram page, rumors of a falling out between the two began to pick up serious traction.
And it ultimately became clear that the collaborators had perhaps not been seeing eye-to-eye when they appeared to directly contradict one another in interviews in the lead-up to the movie’s release in September.
In August, Olivia made a point of emphasizing the movie’s steamy sex scenes, at one point telling Vanity Fair: “Men don’t come in this movie!” Much to the contrary, Florence — who had been the one to star in said scenes — publicly spoke out against the way that the film had been hypersexualized, making for some pretty awkward comparisons between the two takes.
Another point of contention in the movie’s promotional tour came when Olivia repeatedly shed light on her decision to fire Florence’s original costar, Shia LaBeouf, over claims that he was apparently making Flo uncomfortable on set.
This was all well and good until Shia directly refuted Olivia’s version of events in a shocking exposé, backing up his claims with messages and emails from the director that seemingly proved he’d been the one to walk out on the project, and it had been her who’d actually begged him to return.
Shia's offerings also inadvertently bolstered speculation of a feud between Olivia and Flo, with a video showing the director patronizingly referring to the 26-year-old as “Miss Flo” while begging Shia to reconsider.
Much to fans’ delight, “Miss Flo” became one of the biggest and most iconic talking points of the Venice Film Festival a few days later.
As the reportedly feuding cast took to the red carpet for the very first time, there was a palpable sense of awkwardness in the air, which had only been made worse by the fact that Florence had been noticeably absent from a cast press conference earlier in the day.
When asked why the film’s lead actor was not present, Olivia awkwardly put the absence down to conflicting work commitments. But fans were quick to notice that Flo looked pointedly unbusy as she strutted her stuff on the streets of Venice with an Aperol Spritz in hand while the press conference was in session.
On top of all of this, Florence’s Venice glam team seemed to throw a bit of shade by donning T-shirts with “Miss Flo” emblazoned on the front. Social media posts showing the shirts were quickly deleted, though Florence’s stylist took things one step further by using Olivia's nickname in an Instagram caption.
Perhaps the only person not involved in the feud was Olivia's then-boyfriend, Harry Styles. But even he managed to create drama at the premiere.
A video of Harry seemingly spitting on his costar Chris Pine inside the Venice screening theater went viral, with the internet quickly united in a desperate attempt to figure out what could’ve happened between the two actors to prompt such a move.
It was soon clarified that no spitting had taken place, with Harry going on to joke about the incident at a show a few days later. In spite of this, the bizarre clip served as a great distraction from Olivia and Florence’s feud for a brief few days.
Matthew Perry vs. Keanu Reeves
In November, Matthew Perry released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, laying bare his greatest struggles.
The book was filled with shocking insight from Matthew’s decade-spanning career, though perhaps one of the most mind-boggling takeaways was his seeming disdain for fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
In one excerpt, Matthew looked back on the death of his former costar River Phoenix, who died in 1993 from a drug overdose.
Reflecting on the tragic loss, the Friends star pondered why “talented,” “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger are no longer alive, but Keanu Reeves is.
“River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down,” he wrote. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Neither Matthew nor Keanu had ever previously expressed that they’d had a falling out, and so people expressed confusion as to why the 17 Again actor had taken aim at Keanu not once, but twice, in his memoir.
Of course, being that Keanu is so globally loved, fans on Twitter were quick to jump to his defense, accusing Matthew of using his name as an “easy punchline.”
And before long, he was forced to speak out and offer an apology, explaining — somewhat bizarrely — that he’d chosen Keanu’s name at random.
“I'm actually a big fan of Keanu,” he told People in a statement. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
Keanu never publicly responded to the dig. But I, for one, am glad that he still walks among us.