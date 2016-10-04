Trump Supporters Think His Tax Returns Are Just Fine

LOVELAND, COLORADO — At a rally two days after a New York Times report revealed that Donald Trump may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years, his supporters affirmed their faith in his business abilities as the candidate touted his knowledge of the tax code.

"When you make lots of money, you write off as much as you can," said Molly, who drove down from Fort Collins with her husband for the event and who declined to share her last name. "That's called a good businessman."

"He makes good business decisions, and that's what he's going to do for the country," she continued. "And when things get bad, he knows how to get out of it."

"Find me someone who hasn't lied on their taxes," added her husband, Zeke.

According to leaked documents obtained and verified by the Times, Trump declared $916 million in losses on his 1995 tax return. This may have allowed him to take advantage of rules benefitting wealthy filers and avoid paying taxes on $50 million in taxable income each year for the following 18 years. In a statement to the Times, the Trump campaign neither confirmed nor denied the report. At the rally, Trump argued that the code itself is unfair, and that he alone has the knowledge to fix them.

"I understand the tax laws better than almost anyone, and that's why I can be the one to fix them," he told a crowd of about 7,000 at the Budweiser Events Center.

