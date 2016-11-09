BuzzFeed News

Protests Spark In US Cities After Shocking Trump Victory

Protests broke out in US cities, starting on the West Coast, after Trump was elected president.

By Ellen Cushing and Salvador Hernandez and Tasneem Nashrulla and Rosalind Adams and Blake Montgomery and Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on November 10, 2016, at 1:53 a.m. ET

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 4:43 a.m. ET

Thousands of people continued to protest Wednesday night across the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Facebook: video.php

What initially broke out in mostly college-centric cities on the West Coast in the early hours of Wednesday spread as the day wore on to Arizona, Iowa, Colorado, New York, and Washington, DC.

Protesters shut down roadways, students walked out of classes, and in Oakland set trash cans on fire.

The demonstrations started almost immediately after Trump was declared the winner, capping off an unrelenting and unlikely campaign to become president-elect. The upset stunned Democrats who had heavily anticipated witnessing history in electing Hillary Clinton as the nation's first female president.

At many demonstrations, protesters refused to accept a Trump presidency. On Wednesday, even larger crowds came together in cities across the US. In New York and Chicago alone, thousands of people gathered.

Here's a look at the demonstrations that have unfolded so far across the US:

A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against Trump in Seattle&#x27;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren / AP

A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Oakland

In Oakland, people blocked traffic along the freeways, lit trash fires, and broke windows in downtown businesses just hours after Trump took the surprising victory.The San Francisco Chronicle reported a woman suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV when hundreds of protesters walked onto Highway 20.Police could not verify reports of injuries.&quot;They’re spread out and moving around in different locations. We’re trying to make sure they don&#x27;t do anything against the law,&quot; Officer John O’Reilly told BuzzFeed News. Oakland police estimated about 50 protesters were in the downtown area and another 300 on the freeways at one time, O&#x27;Reilly said.
Ellen Cushing / BuzzFeed News

In Oakland, people blocked traffic along the freeways, lit trash fires, and broke windows in downtown businesses just hours after Trump took the surprising victory.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported a woman suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV when hundreds of protesters walked onto Highway 20.

Police could not verify reports of injuries.

"They’re spread out and moving around in different locations. We’re trying to make sure they don't do anything against the law," Officer John O’Reilly told BuzzFeed News.

Oakland police estimated about 50 protesters were in the downtown area and another 300 on the freeways at one time, O'Reilly said.

Hello I found a literal dumpster fire in downtown Oakland
Ellen Cushing @elcush

Hello I found a literal dumpster fire in downtown Oakland

Police officials told BuzzFeed News officers in riot gear responded to the area to block off streets, but there were no immediate reports of arrests.

Ellen Cushing @elcush

Los Angeles

A handful of peaceful protesters chanted &quot;We stand together&quot; in downtown Los Angeles.
Facebook: latimes

A handful of peaceful protesters chanted "We stand together" in downtown Los Angeles.

Protesters in LA blocked the 101 freeway by walking through the parked cars.

Protesters have filled a Los Angeles freeway and are walking through stopped traffic. Watch live:… https://t.co/hcIP4NjFWb
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Protesters have filled a Los Angeles freeway and are walking through stopped traffic. Watch live:… https://t.co/hcIP4NjFWb

Protesters were heard chanting "pussy grabs back."

101 shutdown downtown by anti Trump protesters @CBSLA
Tom (T.J.) Wait @CBSLATom

101 shutdown downtown by anti Trump protesters @CBSLA

LAPD officers arrested at least 13 people, Officer Tony Im told the LA Times. CBS Local Los Angeles' reporter on the ground said the protest began as a disorganized but peaceful demonstration, but became increasingly unruly as LAPD officers and the California Highway Patrol moved in to dispel the 300-odd protesters.

Protests also erupted near several university campuses in California.

University of California, Los Angeles

UCLA protest: trump piñata burns in the trash can, police put it out.
💩kurt braget💩 @kurtybot

UCLA protest: trump piñata burns in the trash can, police put it out.

A crowd of about 2,000 protesters gathered at the university following Trump's victory speech, UCLA police Sgt. Miguel Banuelos told the Los Angeles Times. The crowd walked from the campus through Westwood Village to a federal building on Wilshire Blvd. Around 1 a.m. demonstrators burned a Trump piñata in a trash can.

University of California, Irvine

@ocregister @UCIrvine #UCprotest #ElectionNight at UTC in Irvine Ca
randi j. 🍂 @andi_joh

@ocregister @UCIrvine #UCprotest #ElectionNight at UTC in Irvine Ca

University of California, Santa Cruz

Trump protest at UCSC
djpj @kianikilla

Trump protest at UCSC

University of California, Berkeley

Part of protest - about 80 people - continue protesting down Telegraph past 46th
Anderson Lanham @AndersonLanham

Part of protest - about 80 people - continue protesting down Telegraph past 46th

University of California, Santa Barbara

UCSB student and College Republicans graduate advisor Richard Behiel stands amid the crowd of protestors.
Daily Nexus @dailynexus

UCSB student and College Republicans graduate advisor Richard Behiel stands amid the crowd of protestors.

University of California, Davis

Protests #UCDavis
Elizabeth Haack @elizabeth_haack

Protests #UCDavis

San Jose State University

It rages on. #SJSU
The Spartan Daily @SpartanDaily

It rages on. #SJSU

San Francisco State University

cant believe this happened #FDT #sfsu
@Shelbshawty

cant believe this happened #FDT #sfsu

University of California, San Diego

Hundreds of UCSD students protest Donald Trump election victory https://t.co/e83nkFtmx2
David Hernandez @D4VIDHernandez

Hundreds of UCSD students protest Donald Trump election victory https://t.co/e83nkFtmx2

California State University, East Bay

CAL STATE EAST BAY IS AGAINST ! @realDonaldTrump #NOTOURPRESIDENT #FDT #CSUEB #PROTEST
Alaina ✨ @alainarrobles

CAL STATE EAST BAY IS AGAINST ! @realDonaldTrump #NOTOURPRESIDENT #FDT #CSUEB #PROTEST

Washington, DC

"Fuck Donald Trump" chant outside White House right now
Andrew Blake @apblake

"Fuck Donald Trump" chant outside White House right now

Outside of the White House, a group of Hillary Clinton supporters gave way to anti-Trump protesters as the election results came in, the Washington Post reported. Latino activists from the group United We Dream carried a sign that said "Donald Trump is a racist" and later chanted "Racism! Shut it down!"

Portland, Oregon

Protesters have gathered near a pair of PSU residence halls. Some encouraging more students to join demonstration.… https://t.co/UF5LWfq5V6
Jim Ryan @Jimryan015

Protesters have gathered near a pair of PSU residence halls. Some encouraging more students to join demonstration.… https://t.co/UF5LWfq5V6

A group of anti-Trump protesters stopped traffic in Portland, the Oregonian reported.

People chanted "Whose streets? Our streets" as some kicked over newsstands.

Anti @realDonaldTrump protesters marching thru downtown Portland
Mike Benner @MikeBennerKGW

Anti @realDonaldTrump protesters marching thru downtown Portland

The crowd of anti-Trump protesters has grown. At the corner of Broadway and Hall now. #Elections2016
Jim Ryan @Jimryan015

The crowd of anti-Trump protesters has grown. At the corner of Broadway and Hall now. #Elections2016

Seattle, Washington

Protesters blocked a street and stopped traffic during an anti-Trump demonstration in Seattle&#x27;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren / AP

Protesters blocked a street and stopped traffic during an anti-Trump demonstration in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Pine and Harvard. @SeattleFire putting out what looks like trash fire.
Ed Ronco @edronco

Pine and Harvard. @SeattleFire putting out what looks like trash fire.

Protesters chanted, "Not my president."

Some block streetcar. Chants of "Not my president!" #Elections2016 #Seattle
Ed Ronco @edronco

Some block streetcar. Chants of "Not my president!" #Elections2016 #Seattle

New York

Instagram: @ladygaga

Lady Gaga joined in the demonstrations as well, holding a sign outside of Trump Tower.

Twitter users began changing their profile photos and headers to all black in protest of Trump's win, using the twitter hashtag #TwitterBlackout.

whatever happens in the next four years Black Lives Matter LOVE IS LOVE Women Are Strong and Minorities Matter #twitterblackout
emily @rositamaggie

whatever happens in the next four years Black Lives Matter LOVE IS LOVE Women Are Strong and Minorities Matter #twitterblackout

#twitterblackout I want my rights as a woman. I don't need some guy to be grabbing me in street and it'll be okay when I'll feel harassed
@http__lucy

#twitterblackout I want my rights as a woman. I don't need some guy to be grabbing me in street and it'll be okay when I'll feel harassed

#TwitterBlackOut peaceful protests are good options, please don't fight this fear with violence Peace will win fear will lose
soreya 🏳️‍🌈 @OhMsAirCatcher

#TwitterBlackOut peaceful protests are good options, please don't fight this fear with violence Peace will win fear will lose

The protests continued into Wednesday afternoon as a group of anti-Trump protesters walked through San Francisco.

Group of anti-Trump marchers on Market St crossing Gough
Eric Fischer @enf

Group of anti-Trump marchers on Market St crossing Gough

High school students across the country also staged walkouts in protest of the election results.

Berkeley, California

BERKELEY HIGH SCHOOL WALKOUT #NotMyPresident #TrumpPresident
B @BerenabasG

BERKELEY HIGH SCHOOL WALKOUT #NotMyPresident #TrumpPresident

About 1,000 students at Berkeley High School in California walked out of school chanting "Not my president" and "Si se puede." The walkout started at the beginning of first-period classes, Berkeley Unified School District spokesman Charles Burress told the Associated Press.

Berkeley High School protest against election results on Sproul #berkprotest
Ashley Wong @wongalum

Berkeley High School protest against election results on Sproul #berkprotest

Phoenix, Arizona

Central High School walk out protest over Trump
Tyler J Visuals @NappyHeadedTy

Central High School walk out protest over Trump

High school students in Phoenix walk out, to protest against Trump. https://t.co/RhRVfA3U0X
Imraan Siddiqi @imraansiddiqi

High school students in Phoenix walk out, to protest against Trump. https://t.co/RhRVfA3U0X

San Jose, California

NBC: Now, students at Lincoln HS in San Jose, CA and some students at San Jose State Univ walk out in protest over… https://t.co/9T3Rh6HcuP
Shannon @ShannonWVTM13

NBC: Now, students at Lincoln HS in San Jose, CA and some students at San Jose State Univ walk out in protest over… https://t.co/9T3Rh6HcuP

Santa Barbara, California

1,000 kids stage walk out at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara in opposition of Trump. @cnnbrk
Dillon @dillonstave

1,000 kids stage walk out at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara in opposition of Trump. @cnnbrk

Des Moines, Iowa

Anti-Trump walk out as Des Moines East High @DMRegister
Zach Boyden-Holmes @Boydenphoto

Anti-Trump walk out as Des Moines East High @DMRegister

Hundreds of Roosevelt High students walk out to protest Trump election #walkout @dmregister
Mackenzie Ryan @Mackenzie_Ryan

Hundreds of Roosevelt High students walk out to protest Trump election #walkout @dmregister

Seattle

#WeatSeattleHS students walk out of class protesting election. Walking down California Avenue. #Q13FOX
Marcus Mathisen @MarcusQ13Fox

#WeatSeattleHS students walk out of class protesting election. Walking down California Avenue. #Q13FOX

Boulder, Colorado

Roughly 100 students at #Boulder High School stage a walkout to protest the values they say Donald Trump stands for.
Charlie Brennan @chasbrennan

Roughly 100 students at #Boulder High School stage a walkout to protest the values they say Donald Trump stands for.

Now Fairview High students walk out to protest Donald Trump as president in #boulder #TrumpPresident… https://t.co/nq7Ipwxt7l
Paul Aiken @PaulAikenBDC

Now Fairview High students walk out to protest Donald Trump as president in #boulder #TrumpPresident… https://t.co/nq7Ipwxt7l

Anti-Trump protests were also planned for cities around the US and beyond on Wednesday night, drawing thousnds.

Facebook: events

Chicago

A lot different protest is going on outside the Wrigley Building
Colin B Photography @colinbphoto

A lot different protest is going on outside the Wrigley Building

Trump Protest in full force. #Trump #Chicago
Kelly Logue @BROkellyBRO

Trump Protest in full force. #Trump #Chicago

After marching through the city, protesters gathered around Trump Tower.
Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters

After marching through the city, protesters gathered around Trump Tower.

New York

The mood in Time Square
Blake Montgomery @blakersdozen

The mood in Time Square

One protest, coordinated by the group Socialist Alternative through Facebook, began in Union Square and converged with other protests on Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. NYPD estimated between 8,000 and 10,000 people were there.

Wow! #NotMyPresident protest in NYC right now.
Maddow Blog @MaddowBlog

Wow! #NotMyPresident protest in NYC right now.

Austin

Crowd chants "My body my choice, her body her choice" #UTProtest #TrumpProtest
Briana Santiago @BrianaSantiago

Crowd chants "My body my choice, her body her choice" #UTProtest #TrumpProtest

Los Angeles

Protesters now burning a piñata of Donald Trump's head on the steps of LA City Hall @ABC7
Jory Rand @ABC7Jory

Protesters now burning a piñata of Donald Trump's head on the steps of LA City Hall @ABC7

A yuge Trump head is burned an effigy in front of city hall #dtla
Marcus Yam @yamphoto

A yuge Trump head is burned an effigy in front of city hall #dtla

Nighttime crowd railing against Trump outside L.A. City Hall is much larger than this afternoon
James Queally @JamesQueallyLAT

Nighttime crowd railing against Trump outside L.A. City Hall is much larger than this afternoon

Philadelphia

London

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Seattle

Boston

Thousands have now come to Boston Common to protest Trump's win #wcvb
John Atwater @AtwaterWCVB

Thousands have now come to Boston Common to protest Trump's win #wcvb

San Francisco

Crowd chanting "hey hey ho ho racism has got to go ...homophobia has got to go ...Trump has got to go"
Nicole Nguyen @itsnicolenguyen

Crowd chanting "hey hey ho ho racism has got to go ...homophobia has got to go ...Trump has got to go"

Right Now - Downtown #SanFrancisco Hundreds Of Protesters Sound Off - Rally Cry "Racist Trump Has Got To Go" @KTVU
Anne Oñate @TVHOTSHOT2

Right Now - Downtown #SanFrancisco Hundreds Of Protesters Sound Off - Rally Cry "Racist Trump Has Got To Go" @KTVU

