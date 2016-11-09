Protests Spark In US Cities After Shocking Trump Victory

Protests broke out in US cities, starting on the West Coast, after Trump was elected president.

Thousands of people continued to protest Wednesday night across the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

What initially broke out in mostly college-centric cities on the West Coast in the early hours of Wednesday spread as the day wore on to Arizona, Iowa, Colorado, New York, and Washington, DC.

Protesters shut down roadways, students walked out of classes, and in Oakland set trash cans on fire.

The demonstrations started almost immediately after Trump was declared the winner, capping off an unrelenting and unlikely campaign to become president-elect. The upset stunned Democrats who had heavily anticipated witnessing history in electing Hillary Clinton as the nation's first female president.

At many demonstrations, protesters refused to accept a Trump presidency. On Wednesday, even larger crowds came together in cities across the US. In New York and Chicago alone, thousands of people gathered.

Here's a look at the demonstrations that have unfolded so far across the US: