R. Kelly. Jeffrey Epstein. Keith Raniere. For more than a decade, each of these men escaped largely unscathed as allegations of sexual misconduct — sometimes involving minors — piled up. Which makes the recent prosecution of all three on federal sex-crime charges as surprising as it is welcome. It's not often that powerful people get called to account for bad behavior.

But there's something else unique about these arrests: they represent an all too rare instance of "sex trafficking" cases that seem to involve real predatory behavior.

It's a nice change. In recent years, sex trafficking charges have largely been lobbed against sex workers and those who work with them. In both the media and the halls of justice these days, the terms sex trafficking and human trafficking are often used interchangeably with prostitution. It's a dangerous trend that makes vulnerable populations all the more vulnerable, and has been used to particularly devastating effect against lower income and immigrant women.

Neither the pop star, the Palm Beach mogul, nor the NXIVM cult leader are accused of Hollywood-style sex trafficking (you know, the kind that involves abduction, captivity, and forced sex with strangers), or of personal financial gain from prostitution. But prosecutors are claiming ample evidence that Kelly, Epstein, and Raniere were each indifferent at best as to whether sexual partners were of legal age, as well as deceptive, coercive, or threatening to the women and teen girls they're accused of victimizing. We can quibble over what particular criminal statutes their alleged actions violate, but no one seems to be excusing them.

In fact, a jury found Raniere, who was arrested last year, guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, and conspiracy.

Sex trafficking is legally defined as using force, fraud, or coercion to compel prostitution from someone else, or any prostitution that involves a minor. But way too often, however, what gets portrayed by prosecutors, politicians, and the media as sex trafficking is really just adults engaging in consensual, commercial sexual exchange. “Human trafficking operations" are all too frequently just rebranded stings by immigration or vice squad officers.

Immigrant sex workers are oftem the biggest victims from this conflation of sex trafficking with prostitution. It seems whenever immigrant sex workers band together, police insist on busting up their businesses in order to "save" them, and the recent stings at Florida massage parlors — in which NFL Patriots' owner Robert Kraft got charged with solicitation — provide the perfect example. Authorities started with big talk about busting up a human trafficking ring, but later admitted all they found evidence of was some sexual touching along regular massages given by licensed adult women. Kraft and the other customers face misdemeanors, while the women "saved" were kept in jail for weeks or months, had their assets seized, and are looking at multiple felonies.