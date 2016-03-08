BuzzFeed News

14 Things You Never Knew About Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda

audio

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind the hit musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, told BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast about his childhood, making hip-hop mixtapes for Stephen Sondheim, and the time Kimye showed up to the theater.

By Eleanor Kagan and Another Round

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 1:42 p.m. ET

This is Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He created the hit Broadway musical Hamilton that everyone you know has been quoting for months.
Jared Harrell / BuzzFeed News

Lin-Manuel recently sat down with the hosts of BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast for an in-depth interview about his family, his love for hip-hop, and what President Obama smells like.

We learned A TON of stuff about Lin-Manuel that we'd never heard before, like...

1. The first time he felt represented in pop culture was the chihuahua in Oliver & Company, voiced by Cheech Marin.

&quot;I was like, &#x27;That guy sounds like my uncle! That&#x27;s us.&#x27; That&#x27;s how bad the 80s were when it came to Latinos.&quot;
The Walt Disney Company

2. He was on the step team at Hunter High School, and on the last day of school, they performed the dance from Janet Jackson's "If" video.

And his teammate was Irulan Wilson, who went on to appear on Real World: Vegas! (Which he didn&#x27;t watch, because it felt too close to home.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imwithkanye.tumblr.com

3. He used to write political jingles for his dad.

Lin-Manuel&#x27;s dad is Luis A. Miranda, Jr., who worked under New York City mayor Ed Koch in the &#x27;80s and is a founder and former president of the Hispanic Federation. Lin-Manuel composed specific moods of music for political candidates such as Al Sharpton and Eliot Spitzer. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
American Broadcasting Company

4. His son Sebastian's favorite music, at the moment, is Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly.

&quot;When he was in the jumper, I would play all the loudest Busta Rhymes song I could. To see a baby dancing to &#x27;Gimme Some More&#x27; is really the most joyous thing you&#x27;ll see in your life.&quot; Parenting done right! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
colachampagnedad.tumblr.com

5. People think Lin-Manuel looks like Katt Williams.

Though his son thinks he looks like...everyone.

6. He found out, in the most hilarious way possible, the song that his parents were listening to when he was...conceived.

7. He's working as fast as he can to get Hamilton available for high school productions.

&quot;I&#x27;m here and who I am because of the school play.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

8. When he saw Kanye and Kim sitting in the second row at Hamilton, he "winked the hell out of [him]."

"This whole play's about you."

9. He is open to genderblind casting in future productions of Hamilton.

&quot;I&#x27;m not going to put restrictions on gender for when we do the high school productions and the regional productions. I want the people who want to do the show to do the show.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via bustle.com

10. During Hamilton performances, Lin-Manuel and co-star Daveed Diggs freestyle battle each other offstage while they're waiting for their entrances during the song "The Room Where It Happens."

11. Prominent musical theater composers have asked him to make them hip-hop primers. He sent an Aesop Rock track to Stephen Sondheim.

12. He swears that we "are not ready" for the Hamilton mixtape, which will feature Common, Black Thought, Chance the Rapper and more.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Weinstein Company / Via gifrific.com

13. He knows what President Obama smells like.

&quot;Success...and bold pragmatism. I&#x27;m very smell aware.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BFMP / Via buzzfeed.com

14. In high school, he wrote a whole movie just to have a kissing scene with the girl he had a crush on.

There! Your Lin-Manuel Miranda knowledge has just increased tenfold!

