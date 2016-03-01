BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Another Round, Episode 44: Mommy's Side Piece

audio

Another Round, Episode 44: Mommy's Side Piece

On this week's episode, Gene and Linda from Bob's Burgers (aka Eugene Mirman and John Roberts) grace us with a song. Plus: a short recap of the Oscars, Stacy's Career Corner tackles internships, and Tracy's plant is trying to kill her.

By Eleanor Kagan and Another Round

Headshot of Eleanor Kagan

Eleanor Kagan

Audio Producer, Another Round

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Posted on March 1, 2016, at 2:11 p.m. ET

That face when you're hangin' with friends and you remember it's Podcast Tuesday:

Drake knows what time it is! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
visionaryfeels.tumblr.com

Drake knows what time it is!

This week, we're joined in the stude by John Roberts and Eugene Mirman, two of our favorite people from our favorite show, Bob's Burgers! Listen below!

John Roberts plays Linda Belcher, the constantly singing occasionally drunk, unwaveringly supportive mother of the three bouncing kids above, and Eugene Mirman plays Eugene, the ambitious baby feminist in the middle.

Bob's Burgers is a HUGE part of our self-care routines, and it's a thrill to be able to share our faves with you!

We're super excited to share an ~exclusive~ clip of the upcoming Bob's Burgers episode, "Sacred Couch."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

We have the obligatory Oscars discussion...

It had pockets of blackness, but it was still white AF. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via oscars.go.com

It had pockets of blackness, but it was still white AF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy tells the world about the plant in her home that may be trying to kill her...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
midnight-sun-rising.tumblr.com

And we drop some tips on how to be a better intern.

Everyone&#x27;s favorite life guru Stacy-Marie Ishmael presents the latest edition of Stacy&#x27;s Career Corner! Find more of Stacy-Marie&#x27;s work at buzzfeed.com/newsapp. #teamnewsapp Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
digg.tumblr.com

Everyone's favorite life guru Stacy-Marie Ishmael presents the latest edition of Stacy's Career Corner! Find more of Stacy-Marie's work at buzzfeed.com/newsapp. #teamnewsapp

Here are 6 random things you can hear on this episode.

1. "We're out here providing outsourced noises for the top?! What are we doing."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via americanidol.tumblr.com
ADVERTISEMENT

2. "Daddy weight."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via oscar.go.com

3. "There's something weird and zombie-ish about [the phrase 'pick your brain']. I hate it."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
thequeenbey.tumblr.com

4. "If anything happens to me...the plant did it."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Bravo / Via wetpaint.com

5. "Do you know what my favorite quote about murder is?"

&quot;I have never killed anyone, it&#x27;s true, but for lack of courage or time, not for lack of desire.&quot; - Eduardo Galeano Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via reactiongifs.com

"I have never killed anyone, it's true, but for lack of courage or time, not for lack of desire." - Eduardo Galeano

6. "There's an 11-year-old here, and he wants to know what a side piece is."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT