Another Round, Episode 44: Mommy's Side Piece
On this week's episode, Gene and Linda from Bob's Burgers (aka Eugene Mirman and John Roberts) grace us with a song. Plus: a short recap of the Oscars, Stacy's Career Corner tackles internships, and Tracy's plant is trying to kill her.
That face when you're hangin' with friends and you remember it's Podcast Tuesday:
This week, we're joined in the stude by John Roberts and Eugene Mirman, two of our favorite people from our favorite show, Bob's Burgers! Listen below!
John Roberts plays Linda Belcher, the constantly singing occasionally drunk, unwaveringly supportive mother of the three bouncing kids above, and Eugene Mirman plays Eugene, the ambitious baby feminist in the middle.
Bob's Burgers is a HUGE part of our self-care routines, and it's a thrill to be able to share our faves with you!
We're super excited to share an ~exclusive~ clip of the upcoming Bob's Burgers episode, "Sacred Couch."
We have the obligatory Oscars discussion...
Tracy tells the world about the plant in her home that may be trying to kill her...
And we drop some tips on how to be a better intern.
Here are 6 random things you can hear on this episode.
1. "We're out here providing outsourced noises for the top?! What are we doing."
2. "Daddy weight."
3. "There's something weird and zombie-ish about [the phrase 'pick your brain']. I hate it."
4. "If anything happens to me...the plant did it."
5. "Do you know what my favorite quote about murder is?"
6. "There's an 11-year-old here, and he wants to know what a side piece is."
