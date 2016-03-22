BuzzFeed News

F@*K, Marry, Kill: Woke Men, Republican Candidates, And White Baes

audio / poll

Play a highly subjective game of Fuck, Marry, Maim with BuzzFeed's own thirst queen Bim Adewunmi.

By Eleanor Kagan and Another Round

Eleanor Kagan

Audio Producer, Another Round

Another Round

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 3:09 p.m. ET

It's Tuesday! You know that means a brand new episode of Another Round.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gifsdancingtomusic.tumblr.com

Listen here!

In the spirit of Women's History Month, and to introduce the world to Another Round's new 'International Thirst Correspondent' Bim Adewunmi, we decided to play a few rounds of Fuck, Marry, Kill.

If you&#x27;re not following Bim on Twitter, you&#x27;re missing out on lots of men that you should be thirsting over, as well as some of our favorite writing on pop culture, Nigeria, and more. And at Bim&#x27;s request, we changed &quot;kill&quot; to &quot;maim&quot; because she &quot;fancies everyone.&quot; (She&#x27;s British.)
Courtesy of Bim Adewunmi

If you're not following Bim on Twitter, you're missing out on lots of men that you should be thirsting over, as well as some of our favorite writing on pop culture, Nigeria, and more. And at Bim's request, we changed "kill" to "maim" because she "fancies everyone." (She's British.)

"There is something to be said for female desire, and female desire expressed." - Bim

Round 1: Woke Man Edition

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
lipstickalley.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
metaphoricalpsychopaths.tumblr.com

  1. Who would you fuck?

    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
Who would you fuck?
    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
  1. Who would you marry?

    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
Who would you marry?
    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
  1. Who would you maim?

    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
Who would you maim?
    Jesse Williams
    Terry Crews
    Matt McGorry
Round 2: Republican Candidates

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
cnn.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
detect-emotions.blogspot.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
micdotcom.tumblr.com

  1. Who would you fuck?

    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
Who would you fuck?
    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
  1. Who would you marry?

    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
Who would you marry?
    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
  1. Who would you maim?

    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
Who would you maim?
    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
  1. Bonus poll! Who do you think has the driest mouth?

    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
Bonus poll! Who do you think has the driest mouth?
    Donald Trump
    Marco Rubio
    Ted Cruz
Round 3: White Bae Edition

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
lifeandstylemag.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
tomhiddles.tumblr.com

  1. Who would you fuck?

    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you fuck?
    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
  1. Who would you marry?

    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you marry?
    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
  1. Who would you maim?

    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you maim?
    Stephen Colbert
    Jeff Goldblum
    Leonardo DiCaprio
Whew! That was fun. What else happened in this episode? Oh yeah, Heben bought a round for bread bowls...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
food-gifs.com

...and Tracy bought a round for gospel music.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

For more gospel, check out Tracy's playlist 'Get Your Jesus On.'

Here are 5 random things you can hear in this week's episode...

1. "I think there is a possibility that if I were to smile at Prince Harry, he would smile back."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via casey-jones.tumblr.com

2. "Can you imagine telling your boyfriend to shut up about James Baldwin?!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Oxygen / Via realitytvgifs.tumblr.com

3. "The bread bowl contains multitudes."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
people.com

4. "Back at it again? Daaamn, America."

ABC

5. "What is it they say? Don't @ me."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via fuckyeahreactions.tumblr.com

Here's an extra photo of Jesse Williams to get you through the week.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

You're welcome.

This episode features music from Donwill and Jean Grae!