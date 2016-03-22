F@*K, Marry, Kill: Woke Men, Republican Candidates, And White Baes
Play a highly subjective game of Fuck, Marry, Maim with BuzzFeed's own thirst queen Bim Adewunmi.
It's Tuesday! You know that means a brand new episode of Another Round.
Listen here!
In the spirit of Women's History Month, and to introduce the world to Another Round's new 'International Thirst Correspondent' Bim Adewunmi, we decided to play a few rounds of Fuck, Marry, Kill.
"There is something to be said for female desire, and female desire expressed." - Bim
Round 1: Woke Man Edition
Who would you fuck? Jesse Williams, Terry Crews, Matt McGorry
Who would you fuck?
Jesse Williams
Terry Crews
Matt McGorry
Who would you marry? Jesse Williams, Terry Crews, Matt McGorry
Who would you marry?
Jesse Williams
Terry Crews
Matt McGorry
Who would you maim? Jesse Williams, Terry Crews, Matt McGorry
Who would you maim?
Jesse Williams
Terry Crews
Matt McGorry
Round 2: Republican Candidates
Who would you fuck? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz
Who would you fuck?
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Who would you marry? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz
Who would you marry?
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Who would you maim? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz
Who would you maim?
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Bonus poll! Who do you think has the driest mouth? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz
Bonus poll! Who do you think has the driest mouth?
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Round 3: White Bae Edition
Who would you fuck? Stephen Colbert, Jeff Goldblum, Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you fuck?
Stephen Colbert
Jeff Goldblum
Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you marry? Stephen Colbert, Jeff Goldblum, Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you marry?
Stephen Colbert
Jeff Goldblum
Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you maim? Stephen Colbert, Jeff Goldblum, Leonardo DiCaprio
Who would you maim?
Stephen Colbert
Jeff Goldblum
Leonardo DiCaprio
Whew! That was fun. What else happened in this episode? Oh yeah, Heben bought a round for bread bowls...
...and Tracy bought a round for gospel music.
Here are 5 random things you can hear in this week's episode...
1. "I think there is a possibility that if I were to smile at Prince Harry, he would smile back."
2. "Can you imagine telling your boyfriend to shut up about James Baldwin?!"
3. "The bread bowl contains multitudes."
4. "Back at it again? Daaamn, America."
5. "What is it they say? Don't @ me."
Here's an extra photo of Jesse Williams to get you through the week.
