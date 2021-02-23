Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The track reportedly contains the lyrics: "This bitch I'm fuckin' always tell me that she love me / but she ain't ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin' out with my chopper / It be another Kobe."

The leak has since been removed from social media, and its lyrics deleted from Genius.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January 2020 in a tragic helicopter accident that also killed seven other people.