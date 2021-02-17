Tyler Posey Said Being On OnlyFans Is "Mentally Draining" After He Was Dragged For Joining The Platform
"I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously... It feels stupid. I feel like an object."
You probably know Tyler Posey for his role as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf, or if you weren't an adolescent during the 2010s, as the kid from Maid In Manhattan.
But in recent months, Tyler has taken a new and more-than-slightly controversial career tack: He made an account on OnlyFans.
In case you're not up to date on the celebrities-joining-OnlyFans controversy, allow me to explain why people got mad.
It all started last August, when actor Bella Thorne joined the platform — which allows users to charge a subscription fee for exclusive content — and made more than $1 million in less than a day.
OnlyFans users can technically upload any kind of content they want, from fitness classes to cooking tutorials. But the platform has become a particularly popular source of income for sex workers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forcibly shut down their usual places of work.
The drama occurred when Bella allegedly charged her fans $200 for access to a nude photo, but later backtracked, saying she wouldn't be "doing nudity."
After that, several people claimed her subscribers had demanded refunds from OnlyFans, and drew a direct correlation between Bella's alleged false advertising and new restrictions on the platform, which apparently included a limit on the amount users can charge for pay-per-view content and a $100 cap on tips.
They argued that this was unfairly limiting potential income for the sex workers whose livelihoods are reliant on the platform.
Bella later apologized for causing the furore, saying she only ever intended to help by "drawing attention" to the existence of the site and therefore destigmatizing sex work. "I wanted to bring attention to the site," she wrote. "And in trying to do this I hurt you."
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a representative for OnlyFans denied that changes to transaction limits are a direct result of any one person's use of the platform.
People weren't here for her apology, though. They argued that celebrities joining OnlyFans was just saturating the market and, again, providing unfair competition for the sex workers who actually need it.
And now you're up to date, back to Tyler Posey. In an interview with E's The Rundown on Tuesday, the actor opened up about his experience on OnlyFans.
And it actually seems like Tyler has struggled with his presence on the platform, calling his experience "bizarre" and "mentally draining," and saying it made him feel "like an object."
"I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out," Tyler said. "Because I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that."
"I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans," he added.
"I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously," the 29-year-old went on. "It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."
Back in November, Tyler opened up about his decision to start sharing more revealing photos of himself during an interview on OnlyFans with — ahem — his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne.
