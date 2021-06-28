How Tomorrow X Together Created Magic In The Midst Of Chaos

"At the core of all our music is the voice we have and the story we tell," Beomgyu told BuzzFeed News.

Courtesy of Big Hit Music From left: Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, and Taehyun in "World" concept photos for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

"I don't believe anymore in being romantic," sings Tomorrow X Together's youngest member, Hueningkai, on "Anti-Romantic," the first track of the group's second full studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. It's a fitting opener for a series of songs exploring the complexities of coming of age in a world that has continued, for the last year and a bit, at least, to descend only deeper into pandemic-induced disarray. Continuing in the footsteps of TXT's last EP, minisode1: Blue Hour and their Dream Chapter series before that, the music on FREEZE is both personal to the members' own experiences and universally relatable for their fans, many of whom are, too, growing up surrounded by chaos. "We’ve always told our own stories through our music since our debut," 19-year-old Taehyun tells BuzzFeed News. "So reflecting the current state of the world was a natural choice." As is life, the story told by TXT's discography is sprawling in its scope, constantly exploring new perspectives thematically and pushing the boundaries of genre. It's an intricately crafted self-referential web of lyrics, melodies, and choreography that only grows more detailed the deeper you dive, and FREEZE is no exception. The album's tracklist takes inspiration from some of the group's older works: "New Rules" from their first full album becomes, in an ever-changing world, "No Rules"; "What If I Had Been That Puma" explores a contrasting approach to a track from 2020's ETERNITY; "Magic," explains Soobin, references "the emotion we feel when we are together" that was integral to the Dream Chapter series.

"Our music tells our story and follows our journey as we grow," Soobin adds. "I think these connections to our previous works came about naturally." As always, the expansion of TXT's musical world comes hand in hand with the artistic growth of its members, all five of whom wrote lyrics for FREEZE. "Continuing our story through the new chapter has been a big opportunity of growth for us for many reasons — one being the variety of sounds we were able to work with for this new album," says Hueningkai, who earned his first-ever coproducer credit for "Dear Sputnik." And, it turns out, their audience has grown too: Two weeks after its release, FREEZE reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart — the group's highest placement yet. Over email, BuzzFeed News spoke with Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai about their musical evolution and how they stay true to the story of TXT.

You recently celebrated two years since your debut, and with every album you release, it seems you’re participating more and more in the songwriting and producing. How do you feel when you look back on your first album? How do you think you’ve evolved as musicians since that time? SOOBIN: It’s been two years, but it feels almost fresh, and I can still feel the pure effort we all put into our debut album. I want to continue on our track of growth because there’s still plenty we want to share with the world. YEONJUN: I think that we’ve noticeably expanded our musical spectrum for the past two years, even with regards to creative participation like songwriting. BEOMGYU: With our first album, I think we were all more heavily focused on doing our best with what was given to us, but with each new project, I truly feel that we’re making our mark and having greater input into all aspects of our music production. TAEHYUN: It’s no doubt we’d do better with our debut album if we were to record and perform them again today, but as raw as it is, I think our debut album has good memories of its own. I think we’ve definitely become much better at recording the songs. HUENINGKAI: Continuing to put in our efforts for various aspects of the album-making process has definitely improved our capabilities as artists. I’m confident in saying that we understand and connect with each song on a deeper level now. Your previous music has often dealt with themes of friendship and coming of age, but the songs and concepts for this album move more towards a focus on love and romance. Why is this something you’ve chosen to explore in more depth now? YEONJUN: Our Dream Chapter series was about friends who embark on a magical adventure together, and our new Chaos Chapter is about a boy who has frozen as a response to the harsh reality of the world. He thought he knew everything, but now he knows no more, and therefore he feels empty and small. In The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, one special person comes to find him for who he is, and towards this person, the boy feels “love.” To him, this person is the only thing that makes sense and is the only world he now knows. I think many young people globally must have encountered their own world of chaos, whether that be the COVID-19 pandemic or anything else they adjust to or overcome while growing up. And I do imagine it must be quite difficult. In times like this, many of us greatly long for someone special to see us for who we are and to cheer us on, or accompany us through our journey of growth. The sheer strength that a loved one can give us is a magic that we believe is universal to all people living this generation. TXT’s concept shoots always show you as normal young men navigating life, but then there’s also an added element of fantasy, as seen in the “World” concept for this album. How do you think this contrast represents the message of TXT, and the members personally? TAEHYUN: As you said, our story is about young people navigating life, so we’re always depicting this journey of growth through various means like our music and performances. The element of “fantasy” is like a prism through which we show our world. For example, our debut song “CROWN” represents the knowledge and state of “being different” through a pair of antlers that we figuratively grow on our heads. “Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive” was, on the surface, about not wanting to defeat the game’s final boss and therefore finishing the game. In actuality, it was about not wanting to outgrow our childhood. Our newest album uses elements like ice to represent the world that this boy sees, within which he feels empty and frozen until a special someone comes to melt the ice he feels entrapped in.

It feels like your music videos and concept trailers get more impressive and elaborate every time — the concept trailer for this album feels more like a movie, and fans were really impressed with the choreography, stunts, and effects. How do you feel whenever you get to try these things? Do you ever experience any challenges in the process? BEOMGYU: I think it’s always a very fun and exciting experience for us because we’re going through each shoot with our MOA in mind. Our most recent concept trailer was a more tricky one in terms of choreography so it was really important that we had great teamwork... which we did! I think it turned out great. YEONJUN: It might be a little irrelevant, but I got my driver’s license for the music video of our title track. Our members are my first ever passengers so I think that this is a memory I’ll cherish forever.

Courtesy of Big Hit Music Left: Beomgyu, Soobin, and Taehyun. Right: Yeonjun and Hueningkai.