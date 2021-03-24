"Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis' transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team," DeQuanda Smith wrote on the fundraising page.

"Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings."

Speaking to Yahoo News earlier this month in memory of her husband, Vickie Quarles described Theodis as "an outstanding man" who would "give his shirt off his back for you."

"I feel like a piece of my soul left with him," Vickie said of his death.