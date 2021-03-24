 Skip To Content
Taylor Swift And Her Mom Donated $50,000 To A GoFundMe For A Family Whose Father Died Of COVID-19

"I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity."

By Ellie Bate

Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 24, 2021, at 7:07 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea, provided a helping hand to a family in need this week, donating $50,000 to a GoFundMe in aid of a woman and her five daughters who lost their father to COVID-19 in December.

The GoFundMe was set up by a friend of the family of Theodis Ray Quarles, a Memphis man who died on Dec. 18 last year after falling ill with COVID-19.

"Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis' transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team," DeQuanda Smith wrote on the fundraising page.

"Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings."

Speaking to Yahoo News earlier this month in memory of her husband, Vickie Quarles described Theodis as "an outstanding man" who would "give his shirt off his back for you."

"I feel like a piece of my soul left with him," Vickie said of his death.

On Tuesday, a donation of $50,000 appeared on the fundraising page credited to Taylor and her mom.

DeQuanda Smith, who originally created the page on Dec. 22, reportedly confirmed to E! News that the donation had been made by the singer.

The page's goal was set at $50,000. It has now surpassed $62,000.

In a message posted to the GoFundMe page, Vickie Quarles expressed her gratitude to everyone who had donated, and shouted out the Swift family specifically.

"I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee," Vickie said. "I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart."

She went on: "The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you."

This is by no means the first time Taylor has offered financial help to someone in need. Just last year, she donated $30,000 to the GoFundMe of an aspiring student who wasn't able to pay her tuition fees.

The student, Vitoria Mario, wanted to study mathematics at Warwick University in the UK, but said she was ineligible to receive student loans as she had only lived in the country for four years.

"I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," Taylor wrote alongside her GoFundMe donation. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

In fact, Taylor has a history with GoFundMe. The company changed their donation limit policy after Taylor gave $50,000 to an 11-year-old fan battling leukemia in 2015.

At the time, GoFundMe implemented a donation limit of $15,000, meaning Taylor had to make four separate transactions in order to give $50,000.

The crowdfunding website ended up raising their limit following Taylor's donation.

And at the beginning of the pandemic, in March last year, Taylor spent a few days donating to fans whose incomes had been affected by the coronavirus.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now
holly turner @ittybittyholly

She also announced on her Instagram story at the time that she had "been donating" to the World Health Organisation and Feeding America.

"If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," Taylor wrote.

