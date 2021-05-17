"[Racism is] something my mom has dealt with her whole life," said Shay, whose mother is Filipino. "When she and my dad were dating in the 1980s in Toronto, their relationship was looked down upon."

"On the bus with my dad, she would get the worst looks," she recalled. "They would tell me about going into a restaurant and people not serving them."

"I also saw it in real life," the Pretty Little Liars star went on. "My mom would get derogatory remarks like, 'Are you the cleaning lady? Are you the nanny?' And she was like, 'No, but what is your issue if I was?'"

Shay also said she experienced racist bullying at school, where other kids would ask if she was "going to go clean the bathrooms."