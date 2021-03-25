Barcroft Media / Getty Images

As well as bringing up her consistent support and defense of accused sexual predator Woody Allen, the article makes reference to the controversy surrounding Scarlett's role in the 2017 manga adaptation Ghost In The Shell. At the time, she was accused of whitewashing and taking a role that should have gone to a Japanese actor. Her response — "I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person" — was also met with backlash.

It also brings up Scarlett's casting in the film Rub and Tug, in which she was set to play a trans man. She eventually pulled out of the project, saying in a statement provided to Out magazine: "Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive."

Her first statement on the matter simply directed those offended by her casting to seek comment from "Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps." All three are cisgender actors who have played trans people on screen.