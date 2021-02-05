 Skip To Content
Rupert Grint Just Admitted He's Only Seen The First Three "Harry Potter" Movies

"After that I stopped watching them."

By Ellie Bate

Posted on February 5, 2021, at 6:05 a.m. ET

It's safe to say we all grew up knowing and loving Rupert Grint. After all, he landed the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies when he was just 11 years old.

But it turns out there's one person who didn't grow up watching Rupert in Harry Potter, and that person is... Rupert himself.

In an interview with Variety published on Thursday, the 32-year-old admitted he's "probably" only ever seen the first three movies.

"I've probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," Rupert said.

The actor actually told BuzzFeed in 2018 that he'd only recently seen the first movie in full for the first time, acknowledging that he doesn't usually enjoy watching himself onscreen, but he was finally far enough removed from the 11-year-old Rupert in the movie that he was able to enjoy it.

Don't worry too much, though — he went on to say he expects he'll have to catch up on the rest of the movies in the future now he's a father.

Rupert's partner of ten years, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Georgia Groome, gave birth to their daughter Wednesday in May last year.

"Now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her," he told Variety.

As for the rumored Harry Potter TV series in development at HBO Max, Rupert said he doesn't anticipate being part of the project, but that it would be "weird" for him to see someone else playing Ron.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, talks of a TV series based on the franchise are in very, very, very early stages. As in, it's currently unclear whether it would be a re-adaptation of the books we already know, or an entirely new story set in the wizarding world.

"Executives at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer have engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television," the outlet reported. "Sources say broad ideas have been discussed as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings."

The news was met with strong debate from fans, many of whom argued it would be inappropriate to begin a new Harry Potter project following author J.K. Rowling's recent harmful anti-trans comments.

In a statement to the Times in June, Rupert condemned Rowling's comments and said he "firmly" stands with the trans community.

"Trans women are women. Trans men are men," the actor said. "We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

"It'll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing," Rupert told Variety when asked about the show. "I weirdly feel quite protective of that character."

"Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience," he went on. "If it's like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting."

Read Rupert's interview with Variety in full here.

