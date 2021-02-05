Rupert Grint Just Admitted He's Only Seen The First Three "Harry Potter" Movies

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

According to the Hollywood Reporter, talks of a TV series based on the franchise are in very, very, very early stages. As in, it's currently unclear whether it would be a re-adaptation of the books we already know, or an entirely new story set in the wizarding world.

"Executives at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer have engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television," the outlet reported. "Sources say broad ideas have been discussed as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings."

The news was met with strong debate from fans, many of whom argued it would be inappropriate to begin a new Harry Potter project following author J.K. Rowling's recent harmful anti-trans comments.

In a statement to the Times in June, Rupert condemned Rowling's comments and said he "firmly" stands with the trans community.

"Trans women are women. Trans men are men," the actor said. "We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."