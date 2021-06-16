Fox Searchlight Pictures

Elaborating on why she was so nervous to begin filming, Reese mentioned "the nudity, sexuality, and drug-use aspect, but also being alone on camera with no other actors."

"I hadn't ever been alone in scenes for days and days," Reese explained. "There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack. I was like, 'Is this going to be so boring?'"