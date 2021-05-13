Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Long-term relationships are not easy," the mother of two said. "It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring."

She added: "You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."

Pink revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with her therapist last year that she believes couples therapy is the "only reason" she and Carey are still together following a rocky beginning to their relationship.

"I think partners, after a long time — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — you just speak two different languages," she said at the time.