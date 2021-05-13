 Skip To Content
Pink Got Real About The Challenges Of Long-Term Marriage After 15 Years With Husband Carey Hart

"It's an impossible expectation to think you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person."

Pink is opening up about the realities of long-term marriage after celebrating her 15th anniversary with husband Carey Hart in January.

In an interview with People ahead of her Amazon Prime documentary All I Know So Far, the 41-year-old acknowledged that she and Carey have "grown up together" — but their relationship hasn't been without its challenges.

"When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world," Pink said. "One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself."

"I used to be super needy," she confessed. "Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

The singer went on to speak about her belief in the importance of counseling, saying both she and Carey have individual therapy as well as couples' counseling.

"Long-term relationships are not easy," the mother of two said. "It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring."

She added: "You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."

Pink revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with her therapist last year that she believes couples therapy is the "only reason" she and Carey are still together following a rocky beginning to their relationship.

"I think partners, after a long time — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — you just speak two different languages," she said at the time.

"I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction," Pink told People.

"It takes work to redefine what's important," she went on. "I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family."

"Sometimes you have to let it go," she admitted. "You can't die on every mountain."

Celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in January with a tribute to Carey on her Instagram account, Pink wrote: "Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it's been, once we learned how to stay in our race line."

Read Pink's interview with People in full here.

