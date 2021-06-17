 Skip To Content
Paris Jackson And Willow Smith Opened Up About Their Paranoia As A Result Of Growing Up In The Public Eye

"I experience audio hallucinations sometimes of camera clicks, and severe paranoia."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 17, 2021, at 9:37 a.m. ET

Paris Jackson is opening up about her experience being raised in the spotlight, admitting during a conversation with Willow Smith that she experiences PTSD as a result of being followed by paparazzi.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which aired on Wednesday, Paris said she attends therapy to help with "audio hallucinations and severe paranoia."

Facebook Watch / Facebook: redtabletalk

"It's always been pretty gnarly, my social anxiety," the 23-year-old daughter of late singer Michael Jackson. "I don't know if you get this too — I experience audio hallucinations sometimes of camera clicks, and severe paranoia."

Facebook Watch / Facebook: redtabletalk

"I've been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," Paris explained. "I'll hear, like, a trash bag rustling, and I'll flinch and panic."

"It's just standard PTSD," she added.

Paris went on to say her PTSD means she has nightmares and rarely goes outside during the daytime.

"It's primarily if I'm out in public during the day," she said. "I don't really go out during the day."

She continued: "I do catch it affecting my personal relationships, especially romantic relationships. PTSD can affect pretty much every aspect of your life."

"It does a lot to your nervous system, because you're constantly in fight or flight," Paris said. "You're constantly walking on eggshells, constantly looking over your shoulder."

Facebook Watch / Facebook: redtabletalk

"You have to sit up straight and act right, because if you don't it not only reflects on your reputation, [but also] your family's reputation... It does some serious shock," she went on.

"I feel like there's got to be some kind of permanent damage."

As for Willow, she said growing up in the spotlight has left her "paranoid about information" to the point that she has asked friends to delete texts to prevent personal information from leaking.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"I definitely feel like in a lot of my personal relationships — mostly friendships — that I'm very paranoid about information," Willow admitted.

"Oh, 100%," Paris agreed. "Everyone that walks into my house signs an NDA."

However, on the plus side, Paris did say she's attending therapy and has a "couple of people" that she trusts 100%.

Francois G. Durand / WireImage

"[They're] priceless," she said. "I hold onto that, and I don't take it for granted."

Watch Paris and Willow's full conversation on the latest episode of Red Table Talk here.

