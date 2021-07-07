Paris also said she found Britney's testimony "hard" to listen to, admitting: "I knew she was being controlled, but that just broke my heart."

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can't imagine still, as an adult, after working your entire life — she's built a huge empire, she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother, she's amazing — and she has these people controlling her money, her life," she said.

"It's so not fair," Paris concluded. "But I'm so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice."

Posting a video clip from the podcast on Instagram, Paris said she "will always support and love Britney."

"I've been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free," Paris wrote in the caption. "We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse."

"I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story," she said. "And so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now."