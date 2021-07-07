 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Paris Hilton Said Britney Spears' Comments About Her During Her Conservatorship Testimony Were "Misunderstood" By The Media

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Paris Hilton Said Britney Spears' Comments About Her During Her Conservatorship Testimony Were "Misunderstood" By The Media

"I know that she didn't mean it in that way."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 7, 2021, at 8:05 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton is opening up about Britney Spears' explosive conservatorship testimony, saying she believes her friend's comments about her were "misunderstood" by the media.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

On June 23, Britney asked a Los Angeles judge to end her conservatorship, calling the 13-year-long arrangement "demoralizing" and "abusive."

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

During her testimony, Britney admitted to lying publicly about her happiness and well-being because she was afraid she wouldn't be believed if she spoke the truth.

"It's embarrassing and demoralizing what I've been through, and that's the main reason I've never said it openly," the 39-year-old explained. "I didn't want to say it openly, because I honestly don't think anyone would believe me."

She went on to specifically reference heir Paris Hilton, who revealed in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris that she had experienced "physical, emotional, and verbal" abuse while attending a series of behavioral boarding schools as a teenager.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

According to Paris, she experienced "the worst of the worst" abuse at Provo Canyon School in Utah, where among other things she was forced to remove her clothes and stay in solitary confinement for 20 hours after refusing to take her medication.

"I felt like I was going crazy," Paris said in the documentary. "I was freezing, I was starving, I was alone. I was scared. My parents were in New York. They didn't know."

In her testimony, Britney admitted she had trouble believing what Paris alleged happened at the schools, saying: "I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry. I'm an outsider, and I'll just be honest. I didn't believe it."

Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

While some listeners took the comments as criticism or shade toward Paris, the heir showed her support for Britney and the #FreeBritney movement in a series of liked tweets.

Now Paris has addressed the situation directly. In the latest episode of her podcast, This Is Paris, the 40-year-old said Britney's words were "misunderstood" by those accusing her of throwing shade.

Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

"I know that she didn't mean it in that way," Paris told guests Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty. "She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it."

"What she said was, when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears, it's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives,'" she explained. "'Who is gonna believe — if I didn’t even believe Paris, who's gonna believe me?' That’s when she first watched it."

"I think it was just a misunderstanding on the media's part," Paris added.

"A lot of people reached out, in the survivor community, and they were upset," Paris went on. "And I explained, 'No, she did not mean it in that way. She was just using it as an example.'"

instagram.com

Paris also said she found Britney's testimony "hard" to listen to, admitting: "I knew she was being controlled, but that just broke my heart."

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can't imagine still, as an adult, after working your entire life — she's built a huge empire, she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother, she's amazing — and she has these people controlling her money, her life," she said.

"It's so not fair," Paris concluded. "But I'm so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice."

Posting a video clip from the podcast on Instagram, Paris said she "will always support and love Britney."

"I've been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free," Paris wrote in the caption. "We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse."

"I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story," she said. "And so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now."

Listen to the This Is Paris podcast episode in full here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT