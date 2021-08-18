 Skip To Content
Paris Hilton Revealed She's Filming Her Wedding Planning And Ceremony To Show Fans She's Found Her "Fairytale Ending" Following The Revelations In Her "This Is Paris" Documentary

"I just wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 18, 2021, at 7:33 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton is sharing some insight into her wedding plans following her February engagement to venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It was announced in May that the couple — who dated for a year before getting engaged while celebrating Paris's 40th birthday on a private island — would be sharing the lead-up to their big day in an unscripted docu-series on Peacock.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

According to a press release, the series — titled Paris In Love — will document the pair's preparations as well as "the big day itself."

The release goes on to promise that "viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see."

Now Paris is revealing why she's allowing cameras to capture her wedding day, explaining that she wants to give her own story a happy ending.

Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

During an interview on the Tonight Show on Tuesday, the heiress shed some light on the reasoning for making Paris In Love, as well as spilling some secrets about what she's got planned for her wedding day(s).

NBC / youtube.com

"My documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way which, you know — it was amazing," Paris said. "But I just wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending."

NBC / youtube.com

In the YouTube Originals documentary, which was released in September, Paris details the time she spent at several behavioral boarding schools as a teenager, where she alleges she experienced "physical, emotional, and verbal abuse."

She also tells cameras she has recurring nightmares as a result of the experience, and believes it led to several abusive relationships later in life.

Director Alexandra Dean even told Us Weekly that Paris considered cutting a scene from the documentary that showed an explosive argument with her boyfriend at the time, Aleks Novakovic — but that she ultimately kept it in, because it displayed a pivotal step for Paris recognizing the importance of her own boundaries.

Of course, now Paris has found her "happy fairytale ending," there's no question her wedding ceremony will be an all-out celebration of love.

"I'll definitely get a DJ — we'll have a band as well," Paris revealed on the Tonight Show. "It's going to be, like, a three-day affair so we'll have a lot happening."

"Lots of dresses — probably ten. I love outfit changes."

Asked about her fiancé and his own potential costume changes, Paris simply joked: "He's not as high-maintenance as I am."

Paris announced her engagement to 40-year-old Carter in an Instagram post in February, writing: "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it."

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

"I said yes, with all the joy and confidence and comfort that comes with knowing he's more than my love," she wrote in another post. "He's my twin flame, my other half, my best friend and my soulmate."

"There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," Paris said.

