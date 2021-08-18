In the YouTube Originals documentary, which was released in September, Paris details the time she spent at several behavioral boarding schools as a teenager, where she alleges she experienced "physical, emotional, and verbal abuse."

She also tells cameras she has recurring nightmares as a result of the experience, and believes it led to several abusive relationships later in life.

Director Alexandra Dean even told Us Weekly that Paris considered cutting a scene from the documentary that showed an explosive argument with her boyfriend at the time, Aleks Novakovic — but that she ultimately kept it in, because it displayed a pivotal step for Paris recognizing the importance of her own boundaries.