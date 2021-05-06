Netflix

Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August last year, had previously been awarded the Best Actor trophies at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the SAG Awards.

It stands to reason, then, that people watching at home were more than a little confused when the award was given not to Boseman, but to Anthony Hopkins — and they were even more confused when it turned out Hopkins wasn't even there.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Hopkins was in his home country of Wales on the night of the Oscars. Producers had been adamant that they wouldn't allow virtual acceptance speeches at the ceremony, and the 83-year-old Hopkins decided traveling to the British Film Institute in London to film his speech in-studio wasn't worth the risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.