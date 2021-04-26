In a speech preceding the memorial, Bassett acknowledged the humongous loss faced around the world in the last year as a result of COVID-19, as well as death due to "the violence of inequality."

"In 2020, we were united by loss," she said. "As of April 25, 2021, there were recorded over 3 million souls lost around the world to COVID alone."

"Considering the enormity of our collective loss, and the often incomprehensible times we're living through, we wish to also acknowledge those precious lives lost to the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism, and poverty," she went on. "To all of those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the moments that we had the honor of having with you."

Among others recognized were Dame Diana Rigg, Christopher Plummer, Helen McCrory, and DMX.