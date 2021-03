Only a few weeks after the release of Netflix's documentary exploring the 2019 college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade Giannulli — daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — is speaking about her experience being "publicly shamed."

The 21-year-old YouTuber found herself at the center of the scandal two years ago after her parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribe money to the ringleader of "Operation Varsity Blues," Rick Singer, as well as officials at the University of Southern California.

They also falsely positioned their two daughters — Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella — as athletes in order to get them admitted to USC.

The daughters were not charged with any crimes, and during an interview on Red Table Talk in December last year, Olivia said she hadn't originally understood why people were mad about the situation, because in her social circles, it was relatively "normal."

"It's not fair and it's not right, but it was happening," she said. "This was normal. But I didn't realize at the time that was privilege."

She also said it had been "really hard" having no contact with her parents since they went to prison — in October and November, respectively — for their involvement in the scandal.