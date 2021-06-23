"Crafted on those same islands, J'Ouvert Rum is a tribute to the 'party start.'"

"Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning 'daybreak,' J'Ouvert originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival's informal commencements," reads the rum's box.

What’s next? A free doubles with every #JouvertRum purchase?! 🥴😭 someone point out Michael B Jordan’s Trini roots fast for me please!!! Cuz I’m not understanding this shit. Is it his grandma who makes the rum cakes???

But many took issue with the Black Panther star using — and trademarking — the name while having no apparent personal connection to the region.

imagine trying to explain what jouvert is to someone and they go “oh michael b jordan rum” 😕 https://t.co/kmTtYuBRYb

Michael B Jordan never been to jouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it Jouvert Rum….

In a statement to Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the issue was "of extreme concern."

"The first thing is to gather the information to see if it is in fact so," she said. "Then working together with the intellectual property office of the Ministry of the Attorney General, we'll do the necessary investigation and, as always, seek to support anything that is Trinidad but at the same time protect what is ours."

A petition to stop Jordan from trademarking the name has so far garnered almost 12,000 signatures.