"You don't want to lose opportunities, and also, there is that thing in this industry of like, 'Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?'" Megan said. "There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt."

"You go to work too soon to satisfy those people, and then you have the guilt of, 'I shouldn't have gone back this soon,'" she elaborated. "'Now I'm a bad mom. My baby will always have this imprint on them. I've done something wrong.'"

"The stress from both sides is really intense," Megan concluded. "Shame, guilt, all those things."