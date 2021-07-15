 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Megan Fox Responded To Backlash She Received After Calling Donald Trump “A Legend” At UFC 264 And Clarified Her Comments

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Megan Fox Responded To Backlash She Received After Calling Donald Trump “A Legend” At UFC 264 And Clarified Her Comments

"That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 15, 2021, at 5:56 a.m. ET

Megan Fox is clarifying her comments about Donald Trump made during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

During Monday's episode of the show, the Jennifer's Body actress discussed her experience attending this weekend's UFC 264 match in Las Vegas, revealing she sat in the same row as the former president.

ABC / youtube.com

"I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row," the 35-year-old said. "He had, like, thirty secret service with him."

"He was a legend," Megan added. "That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

She went on: "I was like, I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."

It's safe to say Megan's comments caused some conversation online, with many Trump supporters lauding her for calling him a "legend" and others criticizing her choice of words.

Now Megan has clarified her remarks, posting a statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday night insisting that she "never said Donald Trump is a legend."

Han Myung-gu / WireImage

"I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," Megan began her statement.

"I never said Donald Trump is a legend," she continued. "I said he was a legend... in that arena (key part of the sentence)."

"The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue," Megan said.

"That was an observable fact," she added. "Not my opinion."

She went on to say criticism of her comments was a result of an "uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality."

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The backlash over Megan's remarks follow accusations that TikTok star Addison Rae is a Trump supporter after a video of the 20-year-old excitedly greeting the former president at Saturday's fight spread online.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

While Addison has yet to address these new rumors, she did refute claims during the 2020 presidential election that an allegedly leaked voter registration showed her voting Republican since 2014.

"This isn't real hahahaha. First I'm from Louisiana, second I'm not even registered to vote and never have been I'm actually doing it for the first time with someone important and I'm excited to do so," she said at the time. "This is fake."

"Growing up our parents always said 'don't believe anything you see on the internet,'" she wrote in a later tweet. "Yet everyone somehow trusts everything they read on here."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT