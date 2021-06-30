 Skip To Content
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shared An Update On Chemotherapy Treatment Following His Cancer Diagnosis

"I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 30, 2021, at 7:49 a.m. ET

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has shared an update on his chemotherapy treatment after announcing to fans last week that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Greg Doherty / WireImage

In a statement on his Twitter account on June 23, the 49-year-old said he has been receiving chemotherapy treatment for the past three months.

ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 @markhoppus

Twitter: @markhoppus

"I have cancer," Mark wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he continued. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."

And during a recent Twitch livestream, Mark answered some questions from fans about his experience with chemotherapy.

"I feel much better than yesterday," Mark said, according to Absolute Radio

"Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better," he went on. "I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

"On good days, I go do stuff," he said. "I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in five days, pretty much."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"This round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," he acknowledged. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned, electrified zombie, leaning up against an electric fence, like I did the past couple of rounds," he added.

Mark went on to say that while he'd like to go to a baseball game or out to dinner with friends, he's currently unable to because his white blood cell count is too low.

"I am stuck trying to get better," he concluded. "That's all right. I'll take it."

After Mark went public with his diagnosis last week, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former guitarist Tom DeLonge shared their messages of love and support for their bandmate.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Travis said in a statement to E! News. "I will be with him every step of the way onstage and off, and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

He later posted a throwback photo with Mark on his Instagram story, writing: "Love you, @markhoppus."

In a tweet, Tom DeLonge wrote: "To add to [Mark's] own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

