Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"This round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," he acknowledged. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned, electrified zombie, leaning up against an electric fence, like I did the past couple of rounds," he added.

Mark went on to say that while he'd like to go to a baseball game or out to dinner with friends, he's currently unable to because his white blood cell count is too low.

"I am stuck trying to get better," he concluded. "That's all right. I'll take it."