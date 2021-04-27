 Skip To Content
Lizzo Shared More Screenshots Of Her DMs With Chris Evans And It Really Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

"I'm glad u know I exist now."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 27, 2021, at 6:37 a.m. ET

ICYMI, Lizzo shared a little social media faux pas with the world last week when she revealed she had slid into Chris Evans' Instagram DMs while drunk.

Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images

Yes, as in this Chris Evans.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared a TikTok showing screenshots of herself shooting her shot at the Captain America actor — and the best part was, neither of them followed each other at the time.

tiktok.com

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him," Lizzo said in the video. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed. No comparing."

The caption simply read: "Don't drink and DM, kids."

And things only got better, because the following day, Lizzo shared another TikTok revealing that Chris had not only responded to her message, but also followed her back.

In a duet with the original video, Lizzo shared some more screenshots and freaked out over the reply, which read: "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

tiktok.com

In case you're unaware, last year Chris accidentally shared an — ahem — explicit photo on his own Instagram story when he posted a screenshot of his camera roll.

It's safe to say people were extremely here for the interaction.

Almost Loki era⁷ @Lokisscepterr

And when Lizzo and Chris Evans get married??

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Lokisscepterr
bea◟̽◞̽ @canyonmoonbea

i know i won’t end up w chris evans, but at least lizzo might and i’m ok with that

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @canyonmoonbea
joe @dilfevans

remembering lizzo and chris evans’ first interaction 💙

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @dilfevans

Which, of course, meant they wanted updates. And Lizzo delivered over the weekend, posting yet another TikTok exposing a few more of her DMs with Chris.

@lizzo

Reply to @tuana612 Update on Jamal

♬ Follow me song is Too much FYOTP YT - 🦈

"Let's see what your pause game is like," Lizzo laughed after sharing a split-second screenshot of her conversation with Chris. And it turns out my pause game is pretty good!

tiktok.com

OK, more like my screen-record-and-go-through-the-video-second-by-second game is good.

In the screenshot, we can see Lizzo explaining she unsent the message "like a dork" and saying she's just glad Chris knows she exists — and he replies that he's a fan!

tiktok.com

Sidenote: The fact that Chris Evans sends kisses at the end of a message is something I never knew I needed to know.

And the rest of the conversation is unfortunately covered. But we can see it continued!

tiktok.com

This is one hundred per cent speculation, but I believe I can see Lizzo saying something about doing shots and Chris Evans replying something about buying shots. Interesting!

Me trying to decipher these messages:

Adult Swim

I'll be looking forward to the next update. 😇

