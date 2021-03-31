Columbia

The 21-year-old also released a limited line of 666 "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with MSCHF, a company known for various viral stunts. Each pair of the shoes — altered Nike Air Max 97s — purportedly contains one drop of human blood.

The shoes reportedly sold out within one minute at a price of $1,000 each. Hours later, Nike filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop MSCHF from distributing the shoes.

But it wasn't just conservatives and multinational corporations that raised issues with "Call Me By Your Name."