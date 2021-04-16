 Skip To Content
The Gucci Family Really Isn't Impressed With Lady Gaga And Adam Driver's "House Of Gucci" Movie

Patrizia Gucci accused filmmakers of "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 16, 2021, at 7:44 a.m. ET

The Gucci family is speaking out against Ridley Scott's upcoming movie, House of Gucci, which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver and is currently filming in Italy.

Presley Ann / Getty Images, Rachel Luna / WireImage

The movie may not be scheduled for release until November, but it already caused some excitement online last month after L. Gaga shared the first official photo of herself and Adam Driver in character as Maurizio Gucci and his wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

House of Gucci will tell the sensational story of Maurizio — grandson of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci — and Patrizia's marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 1972, and were married for 18 years, during which they had two daughters and won a fierce battle for control of the Gucci brand. But things turned sour in the mid-'80s, when Maurizio left Patrizia and their family to permanently shack up with a younger woman. Then, in 1993, he sold the Gucci brand for $170 million — and Patrizia wasn't pleased.

Maurizio was fatally shot by a hitman two years later, when he was just 46 years old, and Patrizia — who was dubbed the "Black Widow" by Italian press — ultimately received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in his death. She was released in 2016.

But despite the general excitement surrounding the movie, one group of people isn't best pleased: the Gucci family themselves.

Telling the Associated Press on Thursday that she "speaks for the family," Gucci heiress Patrizia Gucci (not to be confused with Reggiani) said they are "truly disappointed" by what they have seen so far.

Laura Lezza / Getty Images

"They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system," Patrizia, second cousin of Maurizio, told AP. "Our family has an identity, privacy."

"We can talk about everything," she added. "But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

Patrizia also said she had reached out to director Ridley Scott's wife, Giannina Facio, for more information on what the movie will entail, but claimed she has yet to receive a response.

She went on to say that paparazzi photos from the set — including those of Jared Leto as her father, Paolo Gucci, and Al Pacino as her grandfather, Aldo Gucci — have not reassured the family of the movie's commitment to accuracy.

Mega / GC Images

"My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant," Patrizia told AP. "He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly."

"Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all," she added.

She went on to call Jared Leto's appearance as her father "horrible," saying: "I still feel offended."

The Gucci family aren't the only ones unhappy with what they've seen so far, however. Just last month, the Black Widow herself, Patrizia Reggiani, told Italian outlet ANSA that she was "rather annoyed" by the whole thing.

Luca Bruno / ASSOCIATED PRESS

She said: "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me."

Miguel Medina / Getty Images

She went on to deny that she had financial motivations for wanting to be involved in the film.

"It is not an economic question," Regianni said. "I won't get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect."

A representative for Ridley Scott has been contacted for comment.

