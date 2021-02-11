Kristen Bell Responded To A Commenter Who Said She And Dax Shepard "Can't Stand Each Other"

In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Dax said he and Kristen are "opposites," admitting it takes "a tremendous amount of work and therapy for [them] to coexist."

And earlier this year, Kristen shared that she and her husband had "needed a little therapy brush-up" at the beginning of quarantine.

"Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," the actor told People. "We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."